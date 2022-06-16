Will Conversational AI become the foundation of Metaverse in future? Kore.ai CEO Raj Koneru explains

Conversational AI is being currently applied to enable voicebots and chatbots in the real world in areas like customer service, HR support and IT support. In future, conversational AI will potentially become the foundation for experience delivery in the metaverse as well, according to Raj Koneru, CEO and founder of Kore.ai, a conversational AI platform with its R&D centre in Hyderabad.

In a conversation with Financialexpress.com, Koneru said that conversational AI is the tool that will enable avatars to interact with others inside the metaverse.

“Suppose in future, an enterprise opens a store in the metaverse and a customer walks in and asks questions to the virtual representative in the virtual store. That virtual representative will be a robot, which will need conversational AI to be able to respond to the customer,” Koneru said.

Metaverse, however, is still at a very initial stage of its life cycle. But as the metaverse comes together, enterprises would want to have a presence in the metaverse. To provide experience to customers, they will need to apply Conversational AI solutions provided by platforms like Kore.ai.

ALSO READ | Will crypto bounce back in 2022? Here’s what experts say

Koneru said that currently, the demand for deploying conversational AI in the metaverse is very less.

Without sharing the names, he said that some demand for conversational AI for the metaverse has come from some customers in South Korea but it is at a very early stage.

Partnership with Tanla

Kore.ai is a leading enterprise conversational AI software platform and solutions company. It recently announced a partnership with leading global CPaaS provider Tanla in five countries – India, USE, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

“Our company is focussed on selling our platform for conversational AI to enterprises. Enterprises are the ones who have use cases,” said Koneru.

Clients in metaverse

Koneru said Kore.ai doesn’t currently have clients working in the metaverse.

“Not yet, it’s very early. First of all metaverse itself is not there as the World Wide Web. The infrastructure of the metaverse is being built by Meta, or Facebook, and some other companies. As they come together, enterprises are showing interest to have a presence in the metaverse,” said Koneru

ALSO READ | World’s first metaverse for e-commerce that doesn’t need crypto

“Some of these enterprises are now experimenting, I can’t give you the name, Some of them are in South Korea and a few in the US in financial services,” he added.

Future of metaverse

Koneru said he thinks metaverse will be useful for certain use cases. One of them could be of providing a virtual product experience to customers through stores in the metaverse.

“Today you have websites and mobile apps for shopping. But if you want to place an order and try out a product, let’s say a shirt, either you will have to go to a physical store or wait for the seller to send it to you. Maybe by having a virtual store in the metaverse, which will know your dimension, businesses would be able to give the product experience to customers very fast,” said Koneru.