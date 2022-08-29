While Taco Bell launches metaverse-based weddings, Animoca Japan raises $45 million for Web3.0 businesses

American fast-food chain and metaverse platform Decentraland will be collaborating with each other to offer United States based couples the chance to get married in metaverse, as reported by Cointelegraph. As per the fast-food chain, engaged couples will have to enter a competition to get a chance at the legally-based metaverse wedding package, with the ceremony and reception to take place in Decentraland.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, going by Taco Bell, events of ceremony and reception will include non-fungible token (NFT) invitations and custom-designed wedding dresses. Couples will be allowed to bring virtual guests, who can take part in wedding day celebrations such as musical entertainment, dancing, and consuming food, virtually. Between August 25 to September 6, engaged couple can enter the competition to win the brand’s first metaverse wedding package. The entire event will be livestreamed, and later, the winning couple will get a marriage certificate memento NFT. In 2017, Taco Bell launched its Las Vegas Cantina’s wedding package to take on virtual labs Vegas weddings.

According to Cointelegraph, Animoca Brands Japan, the Japanese subsidiary for video gaming and Web3.0 investment platform Animoca Brands, has raised $45 million in financing to develop Web3.0 businesses. Through a partnership, Animoca Brands and MUFG Bank both shelled out $22.5 million each, to bring the company’s pre-money valuation to $500 million. Moreover, the company aims to increase its value and utility of its branded content to increase development of Japan’s NFT ecosystem.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that blockchain technology Yumon has started their Creator Fantasy League, a NFT-trading card game described as first player-owned creator fantasy world. The play-to-earn (P2E) game will have collectibles for reportedly turning Twitch streamers and YouTubers into in-game fantasy heroes. With the chance of profiting on weekly performances, the collectibles will be available for play at the game’s tournaments.

