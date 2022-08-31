While Ethereum products went up 2,36% in AUM, Bitcoin products saw a 7.16% drop: Report

Ethereum-based investment products increased by 2.36% to $6.81 billion in assets under management (AUM) throughout August, which outperformed Bitcoin-oriented products that saw a 7.16% drop off to $17.4 billion, as reported by Cointelegraph.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, figures contained in a new CryptoCompare report showed that Grayscale’s Bitcoin product experienced a 24.4% drop in volume, while Ethereum product GETH inctreased 23.2%. The report recommends that the Ethereum merge was the reason behind the change in trading volumes.

“Indeed, even at a granular level, no Bitcoin products covered in this report saw AUM or volume gains in the month of August. We could be seeing interest move away from Bitcoin in the short term, as Ethereum-based products hold the attention with the anticipated merge on the horizon,” the report stated.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, monthly AUM figures for digital asset investment products fell four percent overall, which was mainly attributed to six percent fall from Grayscale’s GBTC product, as it accounts for $13.4 billion of the total $25.8 billion of digital AUM (53.4%). Reportedly, largest inflows came from products under the “Other” umbrella, which represents non-Bitcoin and Ethereum products and witnessed a 12.3% increase to $1.13 billion over the first three weeks, as given in the report.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that despite the bear market, financial institutions have still unveiled cryptocurrency investment products, which are called as Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), Exchange Traded Certificates (ETC), Exchange Traded Notes (ETN) and Trust products. The unveiling of the Bitcoin trust from reportedly the world’s largest asset manager came following its partnership with Coinbase to give its clients institutional trading services. BetShares unveiled Australia’s first metaverse-oriented ETF on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASE), along with new metaverse and non-fungible token (NFT) focused ETF launched by finance platform SoFi.

Ethermine launches new ETH staking service

According to Cointelegraph, through the new service, Ethermine members will be able to collectively stake their Ether (ETH) and earn interest over their deposits

Written by FE Digital CurrencyAugust 31, 2022 11:34:17 am

Ethermine currently allows users to mine ETH, Zcash, Ethereum Classic (ETC), Beam (BEAM), Ravencoin (RVN) and Ergo (ERGO)

Ahead of the Ethereum Merge which is expected to take place on September 15, Ethermine, reportedly world’s largest Ethereum mining pool, has launched a new staking pool for users but won’t be available to US miners, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, through the new service, Ethermine members will be able to collectively stake their Ether (ETH) and earn interest over their deposits. As much as 0.1 ETH ($159) can be staked as smaller the holding, the greater will be the fee. Currently, the platform is offering stakers an annual ETH interest rate of 4.43%. Staking pools aim to offer competitive interest rates and low entry barriers than solo staking as node operators which needs close to 32 ETH ($51,000) to operate a node. Ethermine currently allows users to mine ETH, Zcash, Ethereum Classic (ETC), Beam (BEAM), Ravencoin (RVN) and Ergo (ERGO). Post the ETH merge, ETH mining will be phased out as the network changes from a proof-of-work (PoW) mining model to a proof-of-stake (PoS) mining model.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, miner dashboards will have a Merge countdown clock and minerscan keep mining ETH up until the time is over. Soon, ETH miners will be replaced with PoS validators, which is expected to reduce ETH network consumption by 99%. While some members of the ETH mining community have pushed to keep the current PoW consensus mechanism, others have made the point that the changes will cause negative effects beyond the loss of mining.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that the current PoW system is an energy-oriented process for miners to harness large amounts of computer power to solve complex puzzles, validate instructions and earn ETH rewards. Under the PoS model, validators keep certain amounts of cryptocurrency in a smart contract on the blockchain, which helps to secure and decentralise the network.

