What is TRON (TRX) and how does it work?

The TRON (TRX) network is dedicated to increasing internet decentralisation through the use of blockchain technology and decentralised software (DApps), as reported by Cointelegraph.

Since the launch of its mainnet in May 2018, the TRON network, founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, has maintained its remarkable performance.

BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralised services with around 100 million monthly active users, was also acquired and integrated into the TRON ecosystem in July 2018. TRON also has the highest global circulating quantity of stablecoins, having surpassed Tether (USDT) on Ethereum in April 2021. After fully decentralising, the TRON network became a wholly community-governed decentralised automated organisation (DAO) in December 2021.

Delegated proof-of-stake is a blockchain consensus approach that allows users to vote for multiple delegates using their currency. Once elected, these delegates have the authority to make decisions that affect the entire network, noted Cointelegraph.

TRON employs an efficient instruction set and a stack-based virtual machine. The smart contracts used by TRON are built in Solidity and other advanced programming languages. Furthermore, Block Storage and State Storage comprise TRON’s distinct distributed storage protocol. To better meet the demand for diverse data storage in the real world, the concept of a graph database was introduced into the storage layer’s architecture.

TRON allows developers to create a wide range of DApps and wallets. Furthermore, because TRON allows for the deployment and execution of smart contracts, the possibilities for utility applications are limitless.

The three types of nodes on the TRON network are the Witness Node, the Full node, and the Solidity node. Witness nodes are formed by SRs and are largely responsible for constructing, voting on, and producing blocks. Full Nodes broadcast application programming interfaces (APIs), transactions, and blocks. solidity nodes, which also have indexable APIs, sync blocks from other full nodes.

