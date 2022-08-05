What is the way to sell XRP for USD or cryptocurrencies

XRP provides a quick and trustable means of obtaining liquidity on demand, according to Cointelegraph. RippleNet’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) service uses the digital asset XRP to bridge the gap between two currencies, which helps users to save operational costs and free up cash.

According to the publication, in order to transfer XRP, the asset’s destination is required to be determined which needs to be compatible with XRP, and XRP wallet address of the location is to be copied. XRP and Ripple are considered two separate entities. XRP is a virtual asset which runs on blockchain called the XRP ledger, whereas Ripple is a company which intends to level up with global payments. Although, XRP and XRPL are used by Ripple in separate ways.

Based on data from the publication, various options are there to sell XRP in exchange for USD. When XRP is sold for USD or other cryptocurrencies, many factors are required to be considered which include market action, trading costs, transaction size and limits. Before the sale of XRP holdings, one needs to assess their profit and loss situation. While XRP transfers are nearly free, exchanges charge a fee for each transaction while fiat withdrawals cost relatively more. If one plans to sell a lumpsum quantity, then an over-the-counter (OTC) trading desk may be preferable to an exchange’s order book. Additionally, some users limit with regard to a new user’s trading limit, with additional limitations that include the minimum amount which can be sold or withdrawn for a specific period of time.

The publication stated that a decentralised exchange (DEX) connects buyers and sellers through code online without the help of a third party. With a DEX, users do not have to log in through a centralised account, but connect a wallet with which to trade. Every DEX is built on a specific blockchain, due to which compartmentalisation can be an issue. DEXs built on non-XRPL blockchains are not generally compatible with XRP. Tokens which track the value of coins on non-native blockchains enable the trading of those assets on different blockchains.

