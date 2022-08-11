What is the goal behind DeFi 2.0

Decentralised finance (DeFi) is considered influential in terms of blockchain based innovations, as stated by Cointelegraph. Through DeFi, one can get access to decentralised applications which disintermediate traditional financial services and show economic capabilities through blockchains powered by built-in smart contracts and secure oracle networks.

According to Cointelegraph, DeFi protocols are growing and iterating upon proven models of financial based agreements, powered by benefits of permissionless composability and open-source development culture. DeFi 2.0 is considered as a new blockchain oriented phrase built on DeFi innovations such as yield farming, lending, among others. Several on-chain systems consisting of native tokens experience liquidity constraints which can be crucial in DeFi 2.0 based implementations. While DeFi 2.0’s research began when users and projects understood DeFi’s limits, which prompted them to find appropriate solutions to problems. As a result, minor upward market movements took place.

Based on data by Cointelegraph, digital protocols such as Uniswap, Aave, Bancor, MakerDAO, Compound, among others, have been accdredited for constructing a foundation for the DeFi economy. Users can gain access to various exchanges, lending/borrowing and pegged currencies through these protocols, which are mainly available in traditional financial markets. However, with regard to transparency and user control, the infrastructure which backs these DeFi oriented services tends to be different from that of centralised companies.

Information from Cointelegraph also showed that DeFi 2.0 protocols aim to emphasise on the first generation of DeFi products which bootstrapped the industry by establishing an initial user base and developing DeFi primitives Some of the DeFi movements are based on developing methods for long-term liquidity. Through development of protocol-controlled value mechanisms, DeFi 2.0 can help decentralised autonomous organisations (DAOs). The redefined set of DeFi products can produce tools to enable DAOs compete with companies, which aim to reinforce the business-to-business (B2B) movement.

