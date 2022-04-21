What is Ox Crypto (ZRX)? The Ox crypto (ZRX) price jumped over 50% in the last 24 hours following the announcement of a major partnership with Coinbase. ZRX price jumped up to a record high of $1.1754, according to data on CoinMarketCap.

Ox blockchain will power the social NFT marketplace launched on Wednesday by Coinbase. Coinbase has selected Ox for it being comparatively more gas efficient.

“With powerful multi-chain NFT swap support and the most robust feature set of any NFT exchange protocol, 0x was the obvious choice to power the new marketplace. Additionally, with 0x Protocol v4 being up to 54% more gas efficient, Coinbase marketplace users will enjoy low trading costs,” a statement on Ox’s official blog said.

What is Ox (ZRX) crypto?

Ox is an upcoming blockchain project which described itself as the liquidity endpoint for the DeFI industry. It is basically a liquidity aggregator supporting big blockchains like Ethereum, Celo, Optimism, BNB Chain and Fantom

Ox crypto (ZRX) price trends

The total market cap of Ox crypto has jumped 54% to $946,792,321. The last 24 hour trade volume of Ox crypto has witnessed an incredible 2757% jump to $1,060,696,318, data on CoinMarketCap shows. Ox crypto is currently ranked 83rd on CoinMarketCap basis its market capitalisation.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated assets in India. Investing in them could lead to losses. Please consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decision in crypto)