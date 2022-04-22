What is Move Nework coin (MOVD), the biggest crypto gainer on April 22, 2022? The price of small cap crypto Move Network (MOVD) witnessed a price surge of massive 7900% within two hours on Thursday (April 21, 2022), data on CoinMarketCap shows. MOVD price jumped from around $0.003 (approx. Rs 0.23) to $0.24 (Rs 18.35) between 5.10 pm to 7 pm on Thursday.

At press time, MOVD token price was still up 1128%, trading at 0.04545. The daily 24-hour trade volume of the token jumped over 504091% to $173902.

On CoinMarketCap, MOVED is currently ranked 3141 in terms of market capitalisation. However, there is no data on the total market cap of MOVD.

Why sudden surge?

The data from whale wallet tracker WhaleStats suggest the massive surge in MOVD trading volume may be due to Ethereum whales. The analysis of top 100 ETH wallets on Ethereum shows MOVD was the most traded token. WhaleStats tracks up to 5000 of the largest ETH wallets. The large wallets, also referred to as whales, hold on average 10,261 ETH.

What is Move (MOVD) crypto?

On its official website, Move Network described itself as a “NFT aggregator covering a wide spectrum of NFT products” allowing enterprises and start-ups to “capture value by using blockchain technologies to trade, stake, create, and auction NFTs.”

Other big gainers

After MOVD, some other top gainers in the last 24 hours were Konstrukt (KST; ranked 3226), SKY Frontier (GSKY; ranked 3293) and Metacyber (METAC;ranked 3255). KST price has seen a jump of 599% in 24 hours while GSKY and METAC have jumped 517% and 511% respectively.

Top trending cryptos

STEPN (GMT, ApeCoin (APE), Bitcoin, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Near Protocol (NEAR) are the top most trending cryptos of the last 24 hours. In the last 30 days, GMP price has jumped 327% while APE has gained over 20% in price. NEAR price is up 40% over the last 30 days. Shiba Inu price has increased by merger 3.23% in 30 days.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated assets in India. Investing in them may lead to losses. Please consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decision in crypto)