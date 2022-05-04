What is KICHEE? First super sustainability blockchain token from India to be listed on many exchanges

KICHEE Token Listing: Creduce Technologies Private Limited (CTPL) on Wednesday (May 4, 2022) announced the launch of India’s first super sustainability blockchain token – KICHEE. In a statement, CTPL said Creduce aims to enable individuals and businesses to smoothly adopt a carbon-neutral investment using the KICHEE token.

KICHEE token includes credits generated from other emission averting projects like water credits, plastic recycling, waste handling, biomass handling, methane avoidance, etc. KICHEE coins can be used in gaming, Metaverse, trading, offset emissions, gifting, barter, and digital asset.

Substantiated by certified credits from Audited Projects, KICHEE tokens will allow people to buy, hold, sell or burn sustainability credits, the company said.

Launch date, total tokens

The proposed token launch date is 31st May 2022 and the pre-launch sale will start on 10th May 2022, onwards. CTPL said that one KICHEE token will be 1/10th of a sustainability credit and there will be 1 Crore KICHEE tokens to be minted and listed.

KICHEE Price

CTPL said that KICHEE token will be dynamically priced as there is no single market that sets global prices for carbon credits.

The limited liquidity and volatile pricing of individual credits would make the investment in KICHEE a special risk.

KICHEE markets

CTPL said that the blockchain token will be listed on Binance, Wazirx, Coinswitch, Coinbase, Opensea, and Coindcx. Trading in KICHEE will be available 24/7.

Commenting on the launch of the token, Shailendra Singh Rao, Founder of CTPL, said, “Carbon credits are emerging as a new asset class for anyone concerned about climate change and related issues. In a world that is heading towards Digitalization, Decentralization, and Democratization, blockchain tokens have a bright future.”

“We are launching KICHEE to enable everyone from the individual to institutional levels to have the most credible asset if they understand the need to contribute to climate change mitigation. It is a new way to help the world participate in combating climate change and global warming,” he added.