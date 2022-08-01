What is Ethereum and how does it work?

Ethereum is a decentralised blockchain network by the ether token that enables its users to earn interest on their holdings through staking, making transactions, trading cryptocurrencies, play games, among others, as reported by Cointelegraph.

Ethereum is a single decentralised infrastructure that powers the Ethereum virtual machine (EVM). Every node has a copy of that computer, therefore all interactions must be confirmed before any updates can be made to anyone’s copy. Decentralised finance (DeFi) has been the Ethereum network’s biggest success till now.

Ethereum offers several advantages besides decentralisation and privacy, such as freedom from censorship. For instance, Twitter has the option to remove inflammatory messages and penalise the offending user. On an Ethereum-based social media site, however, that is only possible if the community approves of it. Users with various points of view can converse as they see fit in this fashion, and the public can determine what should and shouldn’t be spoken.

Meanwhile, the Ethereum blockchain has gained a lot of attention recently as developers have utilised it to build a number of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralised financial initiatives. Advocates claim that the advent of new applications like these, which are among the first to operate on a public blockchain, has already resulted in a significant network effect, as greater activity draws more and more developers to Ethereum.

According to market capitalisation, Ethereum is the second-most valued cryptocurrency and is viewed as the silver to bitcoin’s gold. Like any investment, there’s a chance that Ethereum’s higher risk will also result in higher profits. However, there are still fundamental questions over whether Ethereum, which is behind schedule due to a complex series of technological upgrades, will be able to compete with more agile rivals and whether any consensus on its long-term role will emerge as the cryptocurrency industry expands.