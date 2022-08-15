What is a blockchain oracle, and how does it work?

Blockchain oracles connect blockchains to external systems, allowing smart contracts to execute based on real-world inputs and outputs, as reported by Cointelegraph.

Oracles provide a means for the Web3.0 ecosystem to link to existing legacy systems, data sources, and advanced calculations.

Decentralised oracle networks (DONs) enable the creation of hybrid smart contracts, which combine off-chain infrastructure and on-chain code to build complex decentralised apps (DApps) that react to real-world events and interact with traditional systems.

Because the blockchain is a distributed ledger, each node in the network must achieve the same output given the same input. For example, if a node attempts to validate the transaction of another node, the result will be different. This architecture was designed with determinism in mind.

In blockchain, consensus is the technique for agreeing on a data value, and determinism is essential for nodes to attain consensus. Some of them, such as proof-of-work (PoW) with Nakamoto consensus and proof-of-stake (PoS) with Byzantine consensus, may be recognisable to you. Consensus is one of the primary reasons that allows blockchain to function in the first place.

The blockchain oracle conundrum exposes a basic limitation of smart contracts: they cannot link to data or systems outside of their native blockchain context in any way. External resources are known as “off-chain,” whereas data currently recorded on the blockchain is known as “on-chain.”

Software oracles deliver data from digital sources such as websites, servers, or databases, whereas hardware oracles deliver data from the physical world. In addition, hardware oracles can deliver and relay data from camera motion sensors and radio frequency identification (RFID) sensors. Oracle software can give real-time data such as exchange rates, pricing fluctuations, and travel information.

Oracles create a two-way communication channel with blockchains, sending and receiving data. Inbound oracles are more likely to deliver off-chain — or real-world — data to the blockchain than outbound oracles. Furthermore, the imported data can represent almost anything, from asset price movements to weather conditions to payment verification.

A frequent programmable scenario for inbound oracles is: If an asset reaches a certain price, place a buy order. Outbound oracles, on the other hand, notify the outside world of an event that occurred on-chain.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

