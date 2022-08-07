What are the legal issues and risks around NFTs

NFTs are regarded as “crypto-collectibles” and separate from cryptocurrencies and virtual assets by the international Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which creates the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation (CFT) guidelines, as reported by Cointelegraph.

However, the FATF also suggests concentrating on the nature and practical purpose of the nonfungible token when evaluating its nature on a case-by-case basis. The main difference is whether they are considered to be payments or investments.

The challenge for a buyer of an NFT is comprehending the rights they are obtaining. Regarding the nonfungible token being sold, the seller may still hold the copyright. A clip of renowned basketball star LeBron James’ slam-dunk serves as an excellent illustration.

The video was made available as a limited-edition NBA highlight video collector. The NBA collectibles are available for purchase and sale on the Top Shot NFTs market. The NBA owns the copyright, nevertheless, and the rules of its licensing agreement continue to apply to any purchased item’s replication.

People often have the “right to be forgotten” and the option to correct or even delete their personal data from both public and private companies under data protection rules, particularly those that fall under the General Data Protection Regulation framework in the EU.

The unchangeable nature of blockchain technology may make it difficult or impossible to use this permission. Because of this, nonfungible tokens that include personal information may violate data privacy rules.

NFTs do not yet offer a sufficient level of security to safeguard their users and investors. NFT security may be at risk from cyberattacks and asset theft. NFT security issues are a real problem because NFT marketplaces are centralised and hosted on the servers of third-party websites, as per Cointelegraph.

Heists by impersonators are regrettably frequent in the bitcoin and digital sectors, but they can be challenging for the authorities to put an end to. Since the value of NFTs has significantly increased, the number of malicious actors posing as platforms, exchanges, influencers, or wallets to access users’ assets and steal their data has increased.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

