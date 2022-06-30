What are the financial implications of bitcoin’s value dropping below $20,000

On June 29, the value of bitcoin briefly dropped below the $20,000 mark. For a second time in the same month, investors witnessed a decline in bitcoin’s value when on June 13, bitcoin’s value fell below $25,000. As a result, investors were again left exposed to volatile market conditions. “The sudden dip in bitcoin should be held responsible for inflation around the globe. While the cryptocurrency market is based off of the global market, there haven’t been any notable events apart from general market variables which have pushed the prices down,” Sathvik Vishwanath, co-founder and CEO, Unocoin, a cryptocurrency exchange.

Industry experts opined that the Russia-Ukraine war and inflation hitting a fresh 40-year high are some of the reasons why bitcoin’s price is slumping in cryptocurrency markets. “The value of bitcoin is struggling to maintain the $20,000 level. While bitcoin was considered immune to fluctuations with regard to risk oriented assets, it is no longer the case. The overall cryptocurrency market is influenced by factors such as inflation, changes in stock market prices, and the Federal monetary policy,” Raj Kapoor, chief advisor, Acryptoverse, a cryptocurrency advisory firm, told FE Digital Currency.

Moreover, as stated in market reports, the value of bitcoin has been correlated with the movements of US based stock markets. “While US stock markets and futures fell on June 28, the value of bitcoin dropped on June 29. I believe that bitcoin’s value will continue to fall. The cryptocurrency market is experiencing an effect where certain cryptocurrency players are going into liquidation mode, and there are possibilities of other cryptocurrency players going down the same route,” Anndy Lian, chief digital advisor, Mongolian Productivity organisation, a governmental entity, said.

As stated by Sharat Chandra, vice president of research and strategy, EarthID, a decentralised identity management platform, the quantitative tightening, which refers to the monetary policy applied by central banks to decrease money supply in economies, is having an effect on bitcoin’s value.