Web3.0 games incorporate features to drive female participation

According to a recent study by the Entertainment Software Association, 48% of American gamers identify as female, as reported by Cointelegraph. Additionally, it has been reported that nearly half of all players worldwide are female.

It is noteworthy how much interest women have shown in the billion-dollar gaming industry. This, along with the enormous growth that the GameFi industry anticipates is a major factor in the development of a number of Web3.0 games specifically targeted towards female players.

Beryl Chavez Li, co-founder of Yield Guild Games, a worldwide play-to-earn gaming community, told Cointelegraph that she thinks the number of female players in blockchain-based games like Axie Infinity has begun to rise. Even while data suggests that play-to-earn games are more popular among male players, she predicted that more women will start to express an interest.

Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, also spoke with Cointelegraph on the connection between finance and Web3 games, stating that over time, this will naturally draw people of various backgrounds to the area Cointelegraph noted.

Nevertheless, he thinks that given their propensity for greater financial responsibility, women in particular will be attracted. “This is especially true in poor nations, where women are largely in charge of microfinance and specifically microlending”, he said.

Chavez Li, a member of the Fashion League’s advisory board, added that many Web3.0 games lack imagination and instead concentrate on first- and third-person shooters. She mentioned that Fashion League pushes people to produce digital goods that may ultimately turn into marketable NFTs.

“Through a fun game, we are empowering the creator economy. Users can gain more points the more they participate. Then, in-game money could be exchanged for tokens that could be transferred to fiat, according to her. Chavez Li also said that competition and interaction between players can occur during occasions like fashion shows, giving a social component to the game.

