Web3.0 based Taki unveils its platform to content creators and users

Taki, a global cryptocurrency-token-powered social network, has announced its beta release, including the opening of its platform to public which includes content creators and users. With removal of the waitlist, people can now sign-up on the website which was an invite-only platform until now. Taki claims to grant phased access to more than half a million new users who have been on the waitlist.

According to Taki, it is offering people to own their unique desired $UCOIN (Usercoin). They can now access the network and register before anyone else takes their desired name. These $UCOINS can be further exchanged for $TAKI tokens, which can be transferred to cryptocurrency exchanges for users. A $USERCOIN will be created once a particular individual verifies them on the platform. Over 56,779 unique user coins have been generated so far, according to the network.

As stated by Sakina Arsiwala, co-founder, Taki, the response which they received from users has led to their growth. “We have decided to now open up this platform to public for people to benefit from our platform for wealth generation. We are now looking to embrace the Web3.0 ethos to make Taki more user-friendly with crypto-native innovations. Our focus is on establishing a value-generated creators’ platform to help with their experience of creating their own personalised token economies. We want to build a source of daily income for our users,” she added.

With the launch of the beta phase, Taki is aiming to engage its users through social gamified methods where they can earn more rewards in the form of $TAKI by completing some daily basic tasks. In addition, users will be able to keep track of their coin performance and the real-time status of the other $USERCOINS they have invested in. Taki aims to facilitate more ownership and engagement with creators, as it believes in economic value attached to actions on the platform such as liking a post, making a comment, or publishing content in general.

“We believe Taki in bridging the gap between everyday internet users and the Web3.0 experience, especially as the Indian market has the potential to support and grow the global crypto ecosystem,” Saad Rizvi, venture partner, SuperLayer, said.