Crypto exchange WazirX has responded to reports claiming its co-founders were moving to Dubai with their families in view of high crypto tax and regulatory uncertainties in India, saying it is business as usual at the firm.

Responding to the reports, the leading crypto exchange of India said it is a remote-first organisation with headquarters in Mumbai and employees are free to work from anywhere. The exchange also said it is building for India and across the country.

“We are a remote-first organisation with employees from over 70+ locations. This gives all the company employees the option to work from anywhere, subject to their comfort and convenience unless they are required to travel officially. WazirX is headquartered in Mumbai, and there is no change in any of our operating procedures. It is business as usual,” WazirX said in an official statement.

On Tuesday, some media reports claimed that WazirX co-founders Nischal Shetty and Siddharth Menon had shifted base to Dubai with their families.

Meanwhile, Menon announced on Tuesday that their team had been working on a “very important” app feature which will go live soon. He said the feature is currently under testing and users would love it.

WazirX on Tuesday also made Highstreet (HIGH) token deposits live on the platform. Users can deposit HIGH for zero fee via Binance.

As per CoinMarketCap, WazirX is 45th biggest global crypto exchange and largest exchange in India.

Crypto exchanges in India have been facing a shadow ban with banking partners withdrawing support for INR deposits. A number of exchanges have temporarily stopped INR deposits via UPI and other banking channels.