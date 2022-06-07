WazirX collaborates with MoEngage to drive Web3.0 and cryptocurrency adoption in India

Cryptocurrency exchange WazirX has announced its collaboration with customer engagement platform MoEngage with the aim to increase the adoption of Web3.0 and cryptocurrency in India. Using MoEngage’s campaign optimisation, WazirX aims to elevate its customer onboarding and app promotions with respect to the Indian cryptocurrency industry.

According to Rajagopal Menon, vice president marketing, WazirX, the exchange aims to utilise the services of MoEngage for driving its growth and adoption. “Through our partnership with MoEngage, we intend to further develop as a brand by leveraging their segmentation abilities and scaling up our marketing initiatives,” he stated.

WazirX provides a platform where customers can buy, sell, and trade digital assets. As per the company, along with the aim to enable the transition from a centralised to a decentralised world for Indians to have a new investment and earning platform, the exchange intends to drive the cryptocurrency and blockchain adoption in India.

MoEngage claims to provide artificial intelligence (AI) powered journey orchestration, personalisation capabilities, and in-built analytics, along with claiming to enable hyper-personalisation at scale across mobile, email, web, SMS, and messaging channels. As per MoEngage, Fortune 500 brands and enterprises from over 35 countries such as Deutsche Telekom, Samsung, Ally Financial, Vodafone, and McAfee, along with internet-first brands such as Sharechat, Roposo, Gaana, Ola, OYO, and Bigbasket, use MoEngage to engage their customers.

At MoEngage, the aim is to assist brands in achieving their customer engagement goals by helping them evolve from a campaign-centric approach to a customer-centric approach, Yash Reddy, chief business officer (APAC and EMEA), MoEngage, said. “We look forward to partnering with WazirX and to help create journeys for their customers using our segmentation capabilities and providing scalability. We want to see where this partnership will take us,” he added.