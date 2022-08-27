Waves-backed stablecoin fails to maintain its dollar peg

With the cryptocurrency community trying to sustain through the bear market and recover from the effects of stablecoin incidents such as Terra crash, another algorithmic stablecoin has shown signs of concern with its value falling below the United States Dollar peg, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, stablecoin Neutrino Dollar (USDN) has shown deviation from the dollar value again, which marked the fourth time that USDN found it difficult to keep its dollar peg for this year. At the time of the publication’s writing, the Waves-oriented stablecoin traded at $0.90. In April, USDN’s value went down to $0.78 with the rise in price manipulation accusations. After recovery within the first couple of days of its crash, the digital asset showed signs of weakness in the following months as in May, it fell to $0.82 and in June, it traded close to $0.93 per token.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, for addressing the stablecoin problems, the stablecoin’s team initiated a voting system to initiate changes within the protocol’s parameters, which includes changes in the maximum swap amount, backing ratio protection measures and mending rewards distribution. The aim behind these changes would be to improve the economies behind the protocol.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that a recent exploit in Acala Network pushed the price of its stablecoin Acala USD (aUSD) downward by 99%. More than one billion aUSD were minted out of an indefinite source, which left the holders thinking how the decentralised finance protocol would recover. At the time of the publication’s writing, aUSD traded at $0.65 per token. Earlier, HUSD, a stablecoin backed by Huobi, fell down to $0.82 on account of a liquidity problem. As per the exchange, the depeg happened due to closing market maker accounts for regulatory compliance which resulted in short-term depeg which was fixed by the issuers.

