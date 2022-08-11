Unknown wallet transfers $3B worth of Bitcoin linked to old address

On August 10, a new wallet became one of the top three largest individual Bitcoin holders when a mysterious investor allegedly spent or transferred almost $3 billion, or roughly 133,000 Bitcoin, as reported by Cryptoslate.

According to assessments made by the community regarding the wallet behaviour, the new wallet may be an old player simply relocating money. One Twitter user claimed to have located the wallet address and contended that the unidentified investor was an experienced buyer who had sent 130,000 Bitcoins to other wallets over the course of multiple transactions, Cryptoslate noted.

Satoshi Nakamoto is the biggest Bitcoin holder across all individuals, exchanges, governments, and businesses, according to data from June 2022. After introducing Bitcoin in 2009, Nakamoto is thought to have mined approximately 22,000 blocks, each with a 50 BTC reward. According to estimates, Nakamoto has more than 1.1 million Bitcoins stored in close to 22,000 separate wallets.

In addition to Nakamoto, Grayscale, an asset management company, is the largest Bitcoin holder, with close to 683,480 coins. Grayscale is the second-largest Bitcoin holding overall, behind massive crypto exchange Binance. Binance is also the top cryptocurrency exchange holding Bitcoin, with about 447,197 Bitcoins.

With a net worth of $96 billion, Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, is also said to be one of the top holders. He acknowledged that he only holds Bitcoin as an investment and that his cryptocurrency holdings account for the majority of his net worth.

According to the aforementioned graphic, the unidentified investor who acquired 113,000 Bitcoins has positioned himself as the second-largest Bitcoin holder, directly behind Nakamoto. The coldest crypto winter in history has been bad for bitcoin values. On August 10, though, the price of Bitcoin surpassed $24,000 for the first time in a while, Cryptoslate noted.

(With insights from Cryptoslate)

