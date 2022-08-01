UniFarm to organise second chapter of global web3.0 talk series in Pune

UniFarm will hold the second chapter of the talk series in Pune on August 6, 2022, in Pune. The talk series is aimed at enlightening the investor community in Pune to leverage the full potential of web3.0 in making income passively, the company informed.

UniFarm talk series are scheduled across India and Southeast Asia to bust the myths around crypto and empower the investors with the correct tools to create long-term wealth.

The Pune talk series event will be held on August 6, 2022, at 91springboard Yerwada, Pune 5:30 pm onwards. The Pune talk series event will be attended by venture capitalists, marketing gurus, crypto enthusiasts, and investors among others. The event flow is attached with this release as an annexure, the company stated.

The company further claimed that the meetup’s goal is to enable participants to explore the crypto universe, demystify myths associated with it and make people aware of how to earn passive income by investing their crypto assets using various popular ways like staking, LP staking, lending, learning to earn, walk and earn, yield nodes, merge mining, airdrops, among others. This event will also serve as an opportunity for crypto enthusiasts and investors who are passionate about the cryptocurrency sector to interact and network with each other while attending the event’s knowledge session.

Furthermore, the global web3.0 talk series is a part of UniFarm’s global outreach program to generate worldwide awareness around generating passive income from staking and other avenues of crypto investing. The crypto market is undergoing a correction phase and investors need strategic guidance to keep their crypto portfolio in shape, UniFarm aims to empower the investors with the skills to harness the true potential of crypto assets.

UniFarm is a collaborative wealth creation platform where the projects in decentralised finance (DeFi) space come together to provide value to investors. With its range of services offering group staking, IDO launchpad, and liquidity pool farming, UniFarm allows investors to earn high application program interfaces (APYs) while automatically diversifying their returns.