UniFarm to launch its 6th IDO with SportZchain

UniFarm is launching its 6th initial DEX offering (IDO) with SportZchain, which aims to provide UniFarm stakers with new investment opportunities, the company informed.

The company further stated that the IDO will launch on UniFarm’s own Launchpad, UniLaunch for three days starting from 26th August 2022 to 28th August 2022. Users will have the opportunity to invest in SportZchain at $0.0024 per $SPN token. The exchange listing will be at $0.004 per $SPN token on Bitrue and P2PB2B in the second week of September 2022 (tentative).

“We are excited and it’s an honor to be partnered with UniFarm for our IDO. We have created a vesting schedule in which the user can unlock 50% at TGE and unlock the rest of 25% every month. We have built the world’s first Engage-to-Earn ecosystem which encompasses Sports Token, GameFi, NFT, Fan Commerce, and watches to earn,” Siddharth Jaiswal, CEO, SportZchain, said.

“We are thrilled to host our 6th IDO with SportZchain. Also, UniFarm is offering token insurance for SportZchain IDO. In the last few months, UniFarm has made incredible progress which is evident in the quality of partnerships along with several achievements like cross-chain integration with Binance, Polygon, Ethereum, and Avalanche,” Tarusha Mittal, COO and co-founder, UniFarm and OroPocket, said.

SportZchain, which has partnered with UniFarm for its IDO fundraiser, is a community-driven cryptocurrency project.

