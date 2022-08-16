Under 25 Universe launches student network drive on Web3.0 to pioneer Decentralised Education

Under 25 Universe has launched the student network drive on Web3.0 to pioneer decentralised education (deEd) in India, the company informed.

“Over the years, it has become evident that the current education system is designed to teach, enable and validate specialised knowledge in various domains. However, it is also true that there is no acknowledgment and validation for a distinct character & personality in a student. Through a variety of experiences, beliefs, and independent thought, every human is unique and dynamic. At Under 25, we want to unleash the desire for learning, facilitate the drive to discover, and tap the ability to grasp and comprehend in a way an individual wants to or has the potential to. And that need not necessarily be in accordance with society,” Anto Philip, CEO, co-founder, Under 25 said.

The Under 25 Universe is a learning-technology company that aims to make holistic learning easier and more accessible for everybody by bringing it to the next level – decentralised education (DeEd) via the blockchain. The company informed that the platform, and product will thus strengthen and empower India’s education network by building an established community on the blockchain to facilitate decentralised education and enable students to turn pro with the help of a revolutionary, cutting-edge methodology of learning, growth, and development. To be onboarded on the Under 25 Universe, a student will need to use the Under 25 app as their first point of entry into Web3.0.

“Under 25 endorses and works towards the goal of creating independent thought leaders through an education process that is not bound by books, curriculums, and classrooms. As a matter of fact, greater learning happens beyond the doors of the classroom and Under 25 has essentially set out to enable this learning with the student at the core,” Shreyans Jain, co-founder, Under 25, said.

