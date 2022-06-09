Travel company HelloVacay to unveil blockchain based platform to reward travellers

Wholesale travel company HelloVacay has announced a blockchain based travel reward platform to reward user engagement through tokenisation. The platform will aim to give travellers access to private, discounted hotels and resorts. “Unlike travel hosting sites where guests are unsure about what they are getting, HelloVacay members can join a network that offers resort-style check-in at an affordable price,” the company stated.

According to Ryan Beachum, co-founder and CEO, the company aims to bring discounted travel rates coupled with a Web3.0 user experience. “While traditional travel rewards systems come with many limitations, we use the infrastructure of tokens and NFTs to allow users to earn when they search, share, play and stay, unlocking a world of travel opportunities for travellers,” Beachum said.

As per an official statement, HelloVacay gives members private access to 70,000 hotels and resorts worldwide. The company intends to use its tokens and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to provide rewards and discounts as well as utility and local collaborations within participating cities.