Trace Network partners with Technopak Advisors to enable metaverse capabilities

Decentralised platform Trace Network has partnered with Indian retail, textiles and apparel business consulting company Technopak Advisors to enable metaverse capabilities for them. The collaboration aims to create a series of experiential brand stores in the metaverses for fashion brands to connect them to their customers. The platform claims to create the stores in a manner to display the line of digital fashion wear as NFTs that can be bought from the virtual stores itself.

The users’ avatars created through Trace Network’s BUDDY can then visit these stores to take a look at these products, check out details through the NFTs, test the product by actually wearing them on their avatars and then make a purchase decision. Further, once the user decides to buy a product by looking at the virtual brand store, they can also buy the physical products through e-commerce sites of the brands that deliver the product to their doorstep.

According to Sunil Arora, co-founder, Trace Network Labs, the partnership aims to bring synergies between fashion and lifestyle businesses worldwide and the concept of the metaverse. “We aim to work together in enhancing global Web3.0 integrations in this space and unleash the power of the metaverse and experiential commerce for them,” Arora said.

Trace Network claims to have three decades of experience working with organisations across retail, consumer goods, manufacturing and services. According to Technopak, it has provided services to brands such as Reliance Brands, Aditya Birla Fashion Ltd, Arvind Brands, Best Seller Brands, Bata, Manyavar, Blackberry, Woodlands, Forever New, Calvin Klien, Celio, Mufti, among others.

“The prospect of being in the metaverse brings with it new opportunities. We will work with Trace to aid fashion and lifestyle brands in their quest to leverage metaverse and its potential,” team Technopak Advisors, said.