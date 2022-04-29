Trace Network Labs unveils BUDDY; focuses on creating real looking avatars in the metaverse

Software based Trace Network Labs has launched its first project BUDDY, that focuses on creating real looking avatars in the metaverse.

The company stated that BUDDY would bear virtual replications of the users themselves, in terms of complete likeness to their physical attributes and other characters. Users can mint these digital avatars on the Polygon blockchain. Trace Network has leveraged Polygon as it comes with negligible gas fee. The gas fee is the transaction fee required on a blockchain to validate a transaction, in this case, minting a BUDDY avatar NFT.

With the launch of Buddy, we want residents of metaverses to create fashionable, real-looking and human-like digital avatars, Sunil Arora, co-founder, Trace Network Labs, said. “These NFT based avatars will also become the common digital identity that can transport the avatar to any metaverse. So, users won’t need multiple IDs for multiple metaverses. We intend to onboard a billion users in the next 5 years, which will be key for enabling creators to build digital life experiences for the meta-population,” he added.

During the event, users were allowed to create their avatars using a simple front-facing photo of themselves. Using this image, and AI the avatar is rendered as a 3D model which is then stored on Blockchain in the form of an NFT so that users can own it and retain it forever. Once avatars are converted into NFT and owned by the users, Trace Network dissolves its involvement with their data and content. From then on, as more and more metaverses and projects will emerge and integrate into our Avatar framework, it will keep on opening up various experiences for users.

Trace Network aims to make BUDDY accessible across metaverses and blockchain technologies for users to not require multiple avatars to access multiple metaverses. BUDDY is believed to be portable and metaverse agnostic.