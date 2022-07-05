Crypto markets have witnessed some recovery in the last 24 hours. The global cryptocurrency market cap increased to $914 billion, increasing 5.59 per cent over the day while Bitcoin traded above $20,000. Prices of most of the top cryptos have also further increased, according to CoinMarketCap data at the time of writing (11.46 am, India time).

The global crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 51 per cent to $57.59 billion. The total volume in DeFi was $5.4 billion, representing 9.38 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $52.27 billion, 90.7 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin (BTC) dominance increased by 0..2 per cent to 42.36 per cent. BTC price increased by around 6 per cent in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $20,358. In the last 7 days, BTC price has fallen by 2.24 per cent.

Crypto Rupe Index Change

Crypto Rupee Index (CRE8) by CoinSwitch increased around 2 per cent in the last 24 hours to Rs 2370 at the time of writing. CRE8 tracks crypto market performance in INR.

Top Crypto Prices on July 5

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price jumped over 10 per cent to $1164 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has decreased by 2.39 per cent. It is currently ranked the second largest crypto asset in market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance Chain coin’s price increased 8.40 per cent to $235 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has increased by 0.06 per cent. It is currently ranked as the fifth biggest crypto asset in market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price increased by around 3 per cent to $0.3275 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has decreased by 5.73 per cent. It is currently ranked as the 7th biggest crypto in market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana price increased nearly 10 per cent to $36.09 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has decreased by 5.3 per cent. It is currently ranked as the 9th biggest crypto asset in market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price increased by 4 per cent to $0.469 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 3.38 per cent. It is currently ranked as the 8th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price has increased by around 4.64 per cent in the last 24 hours. DOGE is currently ranked 10th in terms of market capitalisation. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.06958.

Price of Polkadot (DOT) increased by 4.28 per cent to $7.06. Avalanche (AVAX) price rose around 6.37 per cent to $18.07 in the last 24 hours. Both DOT and AVAX are currently ranked 12th and 17th respectively on CoinMarketCap.

Polygon (Matic) price increased by more than 15 per cent to $0.5296 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, MATIC price has gone up by 0.61 per cent. It is currently ranked 18th on CoinMarketCap.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) jumped nearly 7 per cent in the last 24 hours to $0.00001074. It is currently ranked 15th on CoinMarketCap.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated in India. They are considered extremely risky for investment. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)