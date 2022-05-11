Cryptocurrency Prices Today in India (May 11, 2022): The global crypto market cap increased slightly by 1.10% to $1.42 trillion in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data on Wednesday (9.56 am). Only a few top cryptos have shown signs of recovery while the the global cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours decreased by 17.35% to $152.58 billion. The total volume in DeFi was $20.65 billion, which is 13.53% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Stable coins volume was $137.66 billion, which is 90.23% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The Bitcoin price increased slightly to $31,296 in the last 24 hours. It had fallen below $30,000 level on Monday.

Bitcoin’s dominance as top crypto asset remains unchanged over the last day at around 41.88%. The overall Bitcoin price has decreased by 17.49% in the last 7 days. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin price increased by 1.20%.

Extreme Fear continues

Even as the market may appear to be recovering, experts are of the view that that extreme fear persists.

Top Crypto Prices

The list of top 10 cryptos on CoinMarketCap has seen some changes amid the ongoing crypto market crash. Terra (Luna) is no out of top 10 while Dogecoin is back at number 10. Take a look at how the prices moved in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH): Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum price increased by 1.77% to $2356 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has decreased by 15.40%. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance coin’s price also outperformed Bitcoin as it increased by 1.74% to $318 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has decreased by 17.38%. It is currently ranked as fourth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price increased by 2.3% to $0.5189 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has decreased by 15.27%. It is currently ranked as 6th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana price decreased by 0.87% to $66.35 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has decreased by 22.92%. It is currently ranked as 7th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price decreased by 0.99% to $0.6267 In the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 19.59%. It is currently ranked as 8th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Popular memecoin Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price decreased by 0.30 in the last 24 hours. DOGE is currently ranked 10th in terms of market capitalisation. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.1092.