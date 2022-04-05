Cryptocurrency prices (April 5, 2022): The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation has increased by 0.90% over the last day to $2.16 trillion. According to CoinMarketCap data, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased by 14.03% to $107.26 billion. The total volume on DeFi was $14.29 billion, which is 13.33% of the total crypto market 24 hour volume.Stable coins volume was $88.81B, which is 82.8% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s dominance witnessed a slight increase of 0.32% over the day at 40.98%. The most popular crypto asset was priced at $46,647.84 on Tuesday (April 5, 2022) morning. Bitcoin price has increased by 1.66% in the last 7 days, according to the data on CoinMarketCap website.

Meanwhile, some other top crypto asset prices have also increased in the last 24 hours. Here’s a comparison:

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price increased by 0.97% to $3523.18 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has increased by 4.03%. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance coin’s price increased by 1.54% to $452 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has increased by 4.24%. It is currently ranked as fourth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana coin’s price was down 2.34% to $132.35. in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has increased by 20.76%. It is currently ranked as sixth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price increased by 3.46% to $1.22. in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has increased by 1.10%. It is currently ranked as 7th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Terra (LUNA): Terra coin’s price increased by 1.32% to $116.16. in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, LUNA price has increased by 16.43%. It is currently ranked as 8th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price decreased by 0.30% to $0.8302. in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days,XRP price has decreased by 5.20%. It is currently ranked as 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Avalanche (AVAX): Avalanche token’s price decreased by 0.98% to $96.25 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, AVAX price has increased by 3.36%. It is currently ranked as 10th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Popular memecoins – Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) prices increased by 5.36% and 1.22% respectively in the last 24 hours. DOGE is currently ranked 12th and SHIB 15th in terms of their respective market capitalisations.

(Cryptos are highly volatile and unregulated assets in India. Investing in them could lead to losses. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment in crypto)