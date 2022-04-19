Top cryptocurrency news today (Crypto prices on April 19, 2022): Most of the top cryptos, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, Binance, gained prices on Tuesday while the global cryptocurrency market cap increased by 1.80% over the last day to $1.89 trillion. According to CoinMarketCap data as of today morning, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased by 59.61% to $96.83 billion. The total volume on DeFi was $11.97 billion, which is 12.36% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Stable coins volume was $81.82 billion, which is 84.51% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s dominance as top crypto asset increased slightly by 0.15% over the last day at 41.06%. The most popular crypto asset was selling at $40,698 as of Tuesday (April 19, 2022) 9.36 am. The overall Bitcoin price has increased by 2.34% in the last 7 days, according to the data on CoinMarketCap website. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin price increased by 2.28%.

On Indian exchanges, Bitcoin was selling around Rs 32,29,604 at the time of publishing this report.

Meanwhile, prices of several other top crypto assets have also increased in the last 24 hours with Terra (LUNA) gaining the most. Here’s a comparison:

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price increased by 1.60% to $3039 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has increased by 1.95%. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance coin’s price increased by 2.19% to $416 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has increased by 4.60%. It is currently ranked as fourth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price increased by 4.69% to $0.7694 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has increased by 9.72%. It is currently ranked as 6th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana price was up 0.16% to $101.43 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has increased by 1.55%. It is currently ranked as 7th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price increased by 0.75% to $0.9311 In the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has increased by 0.5%. It is currently ranked as 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Terra (LUNA): Terra coin’s price increased by over 17% to $89.69 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, LUNA price has increased by 8.29%. It is currently ranked as 8th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Avalanche (AVAX): Avalanche token’s price increased by 1.29% to $76.96 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, AVAX price has increased by 2.30%. It is currently ranked as 10th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Popular memecoin Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price decreased by 0.23% in the last 24 hours while Shiba Inu (SHIB) price decreased by 0.08% over the last day,.

DOGE is currently ranked 11th and SHIB 15th in terms of their respective market capitalisations. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.14 while SHIB price was $0.00002503.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated assets in India. Investing in them could lead to losses. Please consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decision in crypto)