  • MORE MARKET STATS

Top cryptocurrency prices today (April 16): Dogecoin, XRP outperform Bitcoin, Solana, Cardano and others

Top rated crypto prices today (April 16, news:: Dogecoin (DOGE), XRP outperform as crypto markets rise; Bitcoin, Solana, Cardano prices recover

Written by FE Online
Updated:
top cryptocurrency prices today
Representative image

Top rated crypto prices today (April 16, 2022): The global cryptocurrency market cap moved up by 1.03% over the last day to $1.89 trillion. On Friday morning (April 15), the total crypto market cap was $1.86 trillion. According to CoinMarketCap data, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased by 19.90% to $61.93 billion. The total volume on DeFi was $6.87 billion, which is 11.09% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. 

Stable coins volume was $48.94 billion, which is 79.04% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. 

ALSO READ | Top Crypto Prices on April 15, 2022

Bitcoin’s dominance as top crypto asset increased slightly by 0.11% over the last day at 40.88%. The most popular crypto asset was selling at $40,585 as of Saturday (April 16, 2022) morning. The overall Bitcoin price has decreased  by 4.06% in the last 7 days, according to the data on CoinMarketCap website. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin price increased by 1.34%.

Meanwhile, prices of several other top crypto assets have also increased in the last 24 hours. Here’s a comparison: 

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price increased by 0.62% to $3043.98 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has decreased by 4.86%. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.  

Binance (BNB): Binance coin’s price increased by 0.72% to $417.99 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has decreased by 0.65%. It is currently ranked as fourth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.  

XRP: XRP coin’s price increased by 5.36% to $0.7915 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has increased by 4.40%. It is currently ranked as 6th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.  

Solana (SOL): Solana price was up 0.84% to $101.72 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has decreased by 6.67%. It is currently ranked as 7th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.  

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price increased by 1.90% to $0.9581 In the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 6.72%. It is currently ranked as 8th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.  

Terra (LUNA): Terra coin’s price decreased by 1.55% to $80.55 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, LUNA price has decreased by 14.46%. It is currently ranked as 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.   

Avalanche (AVAX): Avalanche token’s price decreased by 0.60% to $77.15 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, AVAX price has decreased by 7.54%. It is currently ranked as 10th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.  

Popular memecoin Dogecoin’s (DOGE)  prices increased by 3.1% in the last 24 hours while Shiba Inu (SHIB) price increased by 0.34% over the last day,.

 DOGE is currently ranked 11th and SHIB 15th in terms of their respective market capitalisations. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.1478 while SHIB price was $0.00002601.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated assets in India. Investing in them could lead to losses. Please consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decision in crypto)

More Stories on
cryptocurrency

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.