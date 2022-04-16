Top rated crypto prices today (April 16, 2022): The global cryptocurrency market cap moved up by 1.03% over the last day to $1.89 trillion. On Friday morning (April 15), the total crypto market cap was $1.86 trillion. According to CoinMarketCap data, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased by 19.90% to $61.93 billion. The total volume on DeFi was $6.87 billion, which is 11.09% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Stable coins volume was $48.94 billion, which is 79.04% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s dominance as top crypto asset increased slightly by 0.11% over the last day at 40.88%. The most popular crypto asset was selling at $40,585 as of Saturday (April 16, 2022) morning. The overall Bitcoin price has decreased by 4.06% in the last 7 days, according to the data on CoinMarketCap website. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin price increased by 1.34%.

Meanwhile, prices of several other top crypto assets have also increased in the last 24 hours. Here’s a comparison:

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price increased by 0.62% to $3043.98 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has decreased by 4.86%. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance coin’s price increased by 0.72% to $417.99 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has decreased by 0.65%. It is currently ranked as fourth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price increased by 5.36% to $0.7915 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has increased by 4.40%. It is currently ranked as 6th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana price was up 0.84% to $101.72 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has decreased by 6.67%. It is currently ranked as 7th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price increased by 1.90% to $0.9581 In the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 6.72%. It is currently ranked as 8th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Terra (LUNA): Terra coin’s price decreased by 1.55% to $80.55 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, LUNA price has decreased by 14.46%. It is currently ranked as 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Avalanche (AVAX): Avalanche token’s price decreased by 0.60% to $77.15 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, AVAX price has decreased by 7.54%. It is currently ranked as 10th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Popular memecoin Dogecoin’s (DOGE) prices increased by 3.1% in the last 24 hours while Shiba Inu (SHIB) price increased by 0.34% over the last day,.

DOGE is currently ranked 11th and SHIB 15th in terms of their respective market capitalisations. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.1478 while SHIB price was $0.00002601.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated assets in India. Investing in them could lead to losses. Please consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decision in crypto)