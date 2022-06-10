Top cryptocurrency prices today 6/10: Matic, Solana, BNB, Polkadot, Avalanche gain up to 6%; Cardano, BTC down

Top cryptocurrency prices today (10th June): The European banks’ decision to hike interest rates spooked the global financial as well as the crypto markets. At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap was at $1.24 trillion while prices of most of the top cryptos were in the green once again, according to CoinMarketCap data at 11.15 am.

Bitcoin (BTC) price has dropped 0.76 percent in the last 24 hours to $30,131. The good news, however, for Bitcoin investors is that the top crypto is holding on to the above $30,000 level. In the last 7 days, Bitcoin price has decreased by 1.21 percent.

Meanwhile, the total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours declined by 10.42 percent to $58.78 billion. The total volume in DeFi was $6.22 billion, which is 10.58 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Stable coins volume was $50.68 billion, which is 86.22 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s dominance as the number one crypto asset decreased l marginally by 0.19 percent over the day to 46.34 percent.

“We are seeing frequent short-term surges in volatility as market participants are trading within in a tight range because they are unsure of how the crypto market would react to macro-economic conditions. While long-term holders are doubling down on their BTC investments, retail investors still remain risk-averse in the current market,” Darshan Bathija, CEO and Co-Founder of crypto exchange Vauld told FE Online.

“Bitcoin dropped below US$30,000, taking the price back to its trading range since mid of May. BTC has lost nearly 12% in value over the last month and is down more than 35% from its all-time high. Most cryptos are facing a bit of drop after witnessing a growth the previous day. Crypto prices have declined this year, with the Federal Reserve hiking rates to combat inflation on one side and the crash of Terra on the other, which made investors pause a bit,” said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of crypto investment platform Mudrex.

Crypto Rupe Index CRE8

Crypto Rupee Index (CRE8) by CoinSwitch, which tracks crypto market performance in INR, has decreased by 0.28 percent over the day. At the time of writing, the index was at Rs 3144. CRE8 is an Indian Rupee denominated crypto index reflecting Indian marketing conditions. Read more about CRE8 here)

Top Crypto Prices on June 10

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price dropped by 0.52 percent to $1749 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has decreased by 1.64 percent. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance Chain coin’s price increased by 1.41 percent to $292.52 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has decreased by 4.77 percent. It is currently ranked as fifth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price increased by 1.35 percent to $0.4072 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has decreased by 0.12 percent. It is currently ranked as 7th biggest crypto in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana price jumped by 3 percent to $40.36 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has decreased by 1.15 percent. It is currently ranked as 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price decreased by 2.83 percent to $0.6306 In the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has increased by 6.88 percent. It is currently ranked as 6th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Popular memecoin Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price decreased by 1.02 percent in the last 24 hours. DOGE is currently ranked 10th in terms of market capitalisation. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.07938.

Price of Polkadot (DOT) increased by 2.58 percent to $9.32 while Avalanche (AVAX) price gained 2.47 percent to $24.64. Both DOT and AVAX are currently ranked 11th and 15th respectively on CoinMarketCap. Polygon (Matic) price increased by 6 percent to $0.6522 in the last 24 hours. It is currently ranked 18th on CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, Tron (TRX) price has also increased by 0.52 percent in the last 24 hours to $0.08149. It is currently ranked 13th on CoinMarketCap.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated in India. They are considered extremely risky for investment. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)