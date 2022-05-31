Cryptocurrency Prices Today (May 31): The week has begun on a strong note for top cryptos with the global crypto market cap increasing by 4.55 percent over the last day to $1.31 trillion on Tuesday, according to CoinMarketCap data. Bitcoin (BTC) price has once again jumped over $31,000 level, rising 4.64 per cent in the last 24 hours.

The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours increased by 57.72 percent to $91.45 billion. The total volume in DeFi was $8.26 billion, which is 9.04 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Stable coins volume was $80.17 billion, which is 87.66 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s dominance as top crypto asset is currently at 45.95 percent. Overall Bitcoin price has increased by 7.91 percent in the last 7 days. At the time of writing, Bitcoin price was $31,696.

“Just a day after BTC marked its 9th consecutive weekly decline, the week began on a strong note as BTC moved above the $31,000 level. Asian and European equity markets continued to climb over the last day, while the American markets were closed for Memorial Day,” Darshan Bathija, CEO and Co-Founder of Vauld, told FE Online.

Top Crypto Prices

Several top crypto prices have increased with Cardano leading the charts with an 18 percent price jump in the last 24 hours. Take a look:

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price increased by 6 percent to $1985 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has decreased by 0.1 percent. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance Chain coin’s price increased by 0.66 percent to $318 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has decreased by 2.87 percent. It is currently ranked as fifth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price increased by 5.35 percent to $0.4178 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has increased by 1.32 percent. It is currently ranked as 7th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana price increased by 3.59 percent to $47.34 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has decreased by 5.1 percent. It is currently ranked as 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price increased by 18.52 percent to $0.6082 In the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has increased by 16.69 percent. It is currently ranked as 6th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Popular memecoin Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price increased by 3.64% in the last 24 hours. DOGE is currently ranked 10th in terms of market capitalisation. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.08714.

Meanwhile, prices of Polkadot (DOT) increased by 3.51 percent to $10.5 while Avalanche (AVAX) increased by 2.5 percent to $27.51. Both DOT and AVAX are currently ranked 11th and 14th respectively on CoinMarketCap. Polygon (Matic) price increased by 6.31 percent to $0.6634 in the last 24 hours. It is currently ranked 17th on CoinMarketCap.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated in India. They are considered extremely risky for investment. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)