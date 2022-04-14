  • MORE MARKET STATS

Top cryptocurrency prices today (April 14): Bitcoin, ETH, SOL, BNB to LUNA, ADA, AVAX – all tokens recover

Top Crypto Price Today News (April 14, 2022): From Bitcoin, ETH, BNB, Solana, ADA, Dogecoin, XRP, AVAX to Terra (LUNA)- All cryptocurrencies in green

Written by FE Online
Updated:
top crypto price news april 14 2022
Check top crypto prices of today. Representative image

Top cryptocurrency price today (April 14, 2022): The global cryptocurrency market cap jumped 2.96% over the last day to $1.92 trillion. On Wednesday morning (April 13), the total crypto market cap was $1.87 trillion. According to CoinMarketCap data, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased by 12.37% to $81.03 billion. The total volume on DeFi was $9.35 billion, which is 11.54% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. 

Stable coins volume was $66.85 billion, which is 82.5% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. 

Bitcoin’s dominance as top crypto asset increased slightly by 0.15% over the last day at 40.96%. The most popular crypto asset was selling at $41,370  as of Thursday (April 14, 2022) morning. The overall Bitcoin price has decreased  by 4.54% in the last 7 days, according to the data on CoinMarketCap website. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin price increased by 3.19%.

ALSO READ | UPI, IMPS, RTGS, NEFT not working? How Indian users can invest INR in crypto now

Meanwhile, prices of several other top crypto assets have increased in the last 24 hours. Here’s a comparison: 

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price increased by 2.45% to $3123.52 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has decreased by 1.96%. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.  

Binance (BNB): Binance coin’s price increased by 1.32% to $424.25 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has increased by o.06%. It is currently ranked as fourth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.  

XRP: XRP coin’s price increased by 2.40% to $0.7348 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days,XRP price has decreased by 4.59%. It is currently ranked as 6th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.  

ALSO READ | Top Crypto Prices On April 13, 2022

Solana (SOL): Solana price was up 2.42% to $106.13 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has decreased by 7.44%. It is currently ranked as 7th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.  

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price increased by 2.57% to $0.9773 In the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 7.98%. It is currently ranked as 8th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.  

Terra (LUNA): Terra coin’s price increased by 4.55% to $88.79 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, LUNA price has decreased by 18.32%. It is currently ranked as 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.   

Avalanche (AVAX): Avalanche token’s price increased by 5.04% to $81.02% in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, AVAX price has decreased by 3.34%. It is currently ranked as 10th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.  

Popular memecoin Dogecoin’s (DOGE)  prices increased by 0.17% in the last 24 hours while Shiba Inu (SHIB) price increased by 0.5% over the last day,.

 DOGE is currently ranked 11th and SHIB 15th in terms of their respective market capitalisations. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.141 while SHIB price was $0.00002652.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated assets in India. Investing in them could lead to losses. Please consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decision in crypto)

More Stories on
cryptocurrency

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.