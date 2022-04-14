Top cryptocurrency price today (April 14, 2022): The global cryptocurrency market cap jumped 2.96% over the last day to $1.92 trillion. On Wednesday morning (April 13), the total crypto market cap was $1.87 trillion. According to CoinMarketCap data, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased by 12.37% to $81.03 billion. The total volume on DeFi was $9.35 billion, which is 11.54% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Stable coins volume was $66.85 billion, which is 82.5% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s dominance as top crypto asset increased slightly by 0.15% over the last day at 40.96%. The most popular crypto asset was selling at $41,370 as of Thursday (April 14, 2022) morning. The overall Bitcoin price has decreased by 4.54% in the last 7 days, according to the data on CoinMarketCap website. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin price increased by 3.19%.

Meanwhile, prices of several other top crypto assets have increased in the last 24 hours. Here’s a comparison:

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price increased by 2.45% to $3123.52 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has decreased by 1.96%. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance coin’s price increased by 1.32% to $424.25 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has increased by o.06%. It is currently ranked as fourth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price increased by 2.40% to $0.7348 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days,XRP price has decreased by 4.59%. It is currently ranked as 6th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana price was up 2.42% to $106.13 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has decreased by 7.44%. It is currently ranked as 7th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price increased by 2.57% to $0.9773 In the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 7.98%. It is currently ranked as 8th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Terra (LUNA): Terra coin’s price increased by 4.55% to $88.79 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, LUNA price has decreased by 18.32%. It is currently ranked as 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Avalanche (AVAX): Avalanche token’s price increased by 5.04% to $81.02% in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, AVAX price has decreased by 3.34%. It is currently ranked as 10th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Popular memecoin Dogecoin’s (DOGE) prices increased by 0.17% in the last 24 hours while Shiba Inu (SHIB) price increased by 0.5% over the last day,.

DOGE is currently ranked 11th and SHIB 15th in terms of their respective market capitalisations. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.141 while SHIB price was $0.00002652.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated assets in India. Investing in them could lead to losses. Please consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decision in crypto)