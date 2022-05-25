Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today in India (May 25): The global crypto market cap recovered after crashing below $1.26 trillion again on Tuesday (5/24). At the time of writing, crypto market cap was $1.29 trillion, 2.18% more over the last day, , data on CoinMarketCap at the time of writing (May 25, 9.01 am) shows.

Following a massive crash and extreme fear sentiments, Crypto market has been struggling to move up for the last several days. It has been been stuck in the $1.24-$1.31 trillion range with experts saying recovery may be longer this time.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin price has again reached above $30,000, rising 2.98 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Th total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours decreased by 14.17 percent to $71.80 billion. The total volume in DeFi was $7.92 billion, which is 11.1% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Stable coins volume was $62.99 billion, which is 87.74% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s dominance as top crypto asset increased by 0.28% to 44.48% over the day. Overall Bitcoin price has decreased by 0.63% in the last 7 days. At the time of writing, Bitcoin price was $30,066.

Bearish sentiments to continue

“While BTC traded below the $30,000 level, the crypto fear and greed index registered its 2nd lowest level in the index’s history, over the past week. The bearish sentiment is likely to continue as long as BTC price levels don’t register uptrends above key price levels,” Darshan Bathija, CEO and Co-Founder of Vauld, told FE Online.

“Over the past few days, altcoins underperformed BTC, indicating lower risk appetite levels amongst traders,” he added.

Top Crypto Prices

Several top crypto prices have remained almost same as yesterday, with Binance Chain Coin (BNB) recording 2.6% jump in last 24 hours. Take a look:

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price increased by 1.07% as it once again moved over the $2000 mark to $2008 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has decreased by 1.89%. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance Chain coin’s price increased by 2.62% to $334 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has increased by 11.51%. It is currently ranked as fourth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price decreased by 0.1% to $0.4106 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has decreased by 4.29%. It is currently ranked as 6th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana price increased by 0.89% to $50 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has decreased by 10%. It is currently ranked as 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price increased by 1.46% to $0.5279 In the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 6.06%. It is currently ranked as 8th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Popular memecoin Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price decreased by 0.47% in the last 24 hours. DOGE is currently ranked 10th in terms of market capitalisation. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.0838.

Meanwhile, prices of Polkadot (DOT) increased by 2.09% to $1-24 while Avalanche (AVAX) decreased by 0.56% to $29.22. Both DOT and AVAX are currently ranked 11th and 13th respectively on CoinMarketCap. Polygon (Matic) price increased by 3.14% to $0.6668 in the last 24 hours. It is currently ranked 17th on CoinMarketCap.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated in India. They are considered extremely risky for investment. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)