Top cryptocurrency prices today (April 15, 2022): The global cryptocurrency market cap decreased by 3.13% over the last day to $1.86 trillion. On Thursday morning (April 14), the total crypto market cap was $1.92 trillion. According to CoinMarketCap data, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased by 4.96% to $77.31 billion. The total volume on DeFi was $10.12 billion, which is 13.08% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Stable coins volume was $60.76 billion, which is 78.58% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s dominance as top crypto asset decreased slightly by 0.16% over the last day at 40.77%. The most popular crypto asset was selling at $39,969 as of Friday (April 15, 2022) morning. The overall Bitcoin price has decreased by 8.26% in the last 7 days, according to the data on CoinMarketCap website. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin price decreased by 3.25%.

Meanwhile, prices of several other top crypto assets have also decreased in the last 24 hours. Here’s a comparison:

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price decreased by 3.43% to $3024.97 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has decreased by 7.12%. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance coin’s price decreased by 2.48% to $414.91 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has decreased by 5.64%. It is currently ranked as fourth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price increased by 2.07% to $0.7499 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has decreased by 5.01%. It is currently ranked as 6th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana price was down 5.43% to $100.85 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has decreased by 17.01%. It is currently ranked as 7th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price decreased by 4.06% to $0.9401 In the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 14.01%. It is currently ranked as 8th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Terra (LUNA): Terra coin’s price decreased by 8.03% to $81.82 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, LUNA price has decreased by 22.69%. It is currently ranked as 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Avalanche (AVAX): Avalanche token’s price decreased by 4.75% to $77.61 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, AVAX price has decreased by 12.86%. It is currently ranked as 10th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Popular memecoin Dogecoin’s (DOGE) prices increased by 1.03% in the last 24 hours while Shiba Inu (SHIB) price decreased by 2.57% over the last day,.

DOGE is currently ranked 11th and SHIB 15th in terms of their respective market capitalisations. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.1437 while SHIB price was $0.0000259.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated assets in India. Investing in them could lead to losses. Please consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decision in crypto)