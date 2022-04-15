  • MORE MARKET STATS

Top crypto prices today: XRP gains; Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, Cardano, Terra, Avalanche fall up to 8%

Top cryptocurrency prices today (April 15, 2022): The global cryptocurrency market cap decreased by 3.13% over the last day to $1.86 trillion.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
top cryptocurrency prices april 15 2022
Representative image

Top cryptocurrency prices today (April 15, 2022): The global cryptocurrency market cap decreased by 3.13% over the last day to $1.86 trillion. On Thursday morning (April 14), the total crypto market cap was $1.92 trillion. According to CoinMarketCap data, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased by 4.96% to $77.31 billion. The total volume on DeFi was $10.12 billion, which is 13.08% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. 

Stable coins volume was $60.76 billion, which is 78.58% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. 

ALSO READ | Top crypto prices on April 14, 2022

Bitcoin’s dominance as top crypto asset decreased slightly by 0.16% over the last day at 40.77%. The most popular crypto asset was selling at $39,969 as of Friday (April 15, 2022) morning. The overall Bitcoin price has decreased  by 8.26% in the last 7 days, according to the data on CoinMarketCap website. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin price decreased by 3.25%.

Meanwhile, prices of several other top crypto assets have also decreased in the last 24 hours. Here’s a comparison: 

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price decreased by 3.43% to $3024.97 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has decreased by 7.12%. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.  

Binance (BNB): Binance coin’s price decreased by 2.48% to $414.91 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has decreased by 5.64%. It is currently ranked as fourth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.  

XRP: XRP coin’s price increased by 2.07% to $0.7499 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has decreased by 5.01%. It is currently ranked as 6th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.  

Solana (SOL): Solana price was down 5.43% to $100.85 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has decreased by 17.01%. It is currently ranked as 7th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.  

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price decreased by 4.06% to $0.9401 In the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 14.01%. It is currently ranked as 8th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.  

Terra (LUNA): Terra coin’s price decreased by 8.03% to $81.82 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, LUNA price has decreased by 22.69%. It is currently ranked as 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.   

Avalanche (AVAX): Avalanche token’s price decreased by 4.75% to $77.61 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, AVAX price has decreased by 12.86%. It is currently ranked as 10th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.  

Popular memecoin Dogecoin’s (DOGE)  prices increased by 1.03% in the last 24 hours while Shiba Inu (SHIB) price decreased by 2.57% over the last day,.

 DOGE is currently ranked 11th and SHIB 15th in terms of their respective market capitalisations. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.1437 while SHIB price was $0.0000259.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated assets in India. Investing in them could lead to losses. Please consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decision in crypto)

More Stories on
cryptocurrency

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.