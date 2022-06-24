Top cryptocurrency prices today (24th June 2022): Most of the top cryptos are in the green today with Polygon (Matic) and Avalanche prices rising up to 18 percent. In the last 24 hours, the global cryptocurrency market cap increased by more than 3 percent to $929 billion over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data at the time of writing (12.15 pm, India time).

The global crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $62.85 billion, down nearly 5 percent from the previous day. Bitcoin dominance has dropped below 43 percent to 42.93%.

Bitcoin (BTC) price has increased by around two percent in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $20,915.

“Bitcoin and Ethereum rose after tracking gains in the US equity markets. BTC is down by 56% since the beginning of the year and 70% down from its all-time high at US$68,990. Bulls are trying to take BTC above the resistance level of US$21,000. Today’s prices come as a bit of relief to the market participants after overcoming the uncertain sell-off on Wednesday,” Edul Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of crypto investing platform Mudrex said.

Crypto Rupe Index Change

Crypto Rupee Index (CRE8) by CoinSwitch increased over 5 percent in the last 24 hours to Rs 2332 at the time of writing. CRE8 tracks crypto market performance in INR.

Large investors accumulate Bitcoin

Large crypto investors are continuing to make the most of the current downturn.

“Bitcoin gained over 5% last day to edge above the $21K level. Large investors continued to make most of this bear market with Giga-whales (entities with over 100,000 Bitcoins) accumulating an additional 16% of BTC,” analysts at WazirX Trade Desk shared in a note.

“The hourly trend for Bitcoin continues to move within the newly formed ascending channel pattern. An immediate resistance is expected at the $32,300 level and a key is expected at $14,000,” they added.

Top Crypto Prices on June 24

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price increased by around 4 percent to $1141 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has increased by 4.08 percent. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance Chain coin’s price increased by over 3 percent to $231 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has increased by 6.29 percent. It is currently ranked as fifth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price increased by 11.35 percent to $0.3662 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has increased by over 10 percent. It is currently ranked as 6th biggest crypto in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana price increased by around 7 percent to $38.30 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has increased by 25 percent. It is currently ranked as 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price increased by around 4 percent to $0.4878 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 1.29 percent. It is currently ranked as 8th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price increased by around 14 percent in the last 7 DAYS. DOGE is currently ranked 10th in terms of market capitalisation. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.06473.

Price of Polkadot (DOT) increased by 3.29 percent to $7.85 while Avalanche (AVAX) price jumped around 15 percent to $19.51 in the last 24 hours. Both DOT and AVAX are currently ranked 11th and 17th respectively on CoinMarketCap.

Polygon (Matic) price increased by around by 18 percent to $0.6002 in the last 24 hours. It is currently ranked 18th on CoinMarketCap. In the last 7 days, Matic has jumped 52 percent.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated in India. They are considered extremely risky for investment. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)