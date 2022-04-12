  • MORE MARKET STATS

Crypto price news (April 12): Bitcoin, ETH, BNB, XRP, Solana, ADA, LUNA to AVAX, Dogecoin – all tokens bleed

Top cryptocurrency price today (April 12, 2022): Global cryptocurrency market capitalisation has shrunk to $1.83 trillion. Check Bitcoin, ETH, BNB, XRP, Solana, ADA, LUNA to AVAX, Dogecoin and Shib prices

Written by FE Online
Top cryptocurrency price today (April 12, 2022): The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation has shrunk 6.06% over the last day to $1.83 trillion. On Monday (April 11), the total crypto market cap was $1.93 trillion. According to CoinMarketCap data, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased by 57.06% to $101.50 billion. The total volume on DeFi was $12.87 billion, which is 12.68% of the total crypto market 24 hour volume. 

Stable coins volume was $85.66 billion, which is 84.40% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. 

Bitcoin’s dominance witnessed a slight increase of 0.04% over the last day at 41.07%. The most popular crypto asset was priced at $39,471.84 (approx. Rs 31.5 lakh)  on Tuesday (April 12, 2022) morning. The overall Bitcoin price has decreased  by 15.40% in the last 7 days, according to the data on CoinMarketCap website. In the last 24 hours itself, Bitcoin price decreased by 6.13%.

Meanwhile, prices of other top crypto assets have also decreased in the last 24 hours. Here’s a comparison: 

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price decreased by 6.84% to $2961.08 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has decreased by 15.75%. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.  

Binance (BNB): Binance coin’s price decreased by 5.07% to $393.84 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has decreased by 12.73%. It is currently ranked as fourth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.  

XRP: XRP coin’s price decreased by 6.37% to $0.698. in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days,XRP price has decreased by 15.69%. It is currently ranked as 6th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.  

Solana (SOL): Solana coin’s price was down 10.41% to $99. in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has decreased by 25.02%. It is currently ranked as 7th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.  

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price decreased by 8.73% to $0.9271 In the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 23.51%. It is currently ranked as 8th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.  

Terra (LUNA): Terra coin’s price decreased by 8.91% to $81.64. in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, LUNA price has decreased by 29.60%. It is currently ranked as 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.   

Avalanche (AVAX): Avalanche token’s price decreased by 5.74% to $74.41% in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, AVAX price has decreased by 22.89%. It is currently ranked as 10th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.  

Popular memecoins – Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) prices decreased by 9.57% and 9.72% respectively in the last 24 hours. DOGE is currently ranked 11th and SHIB 15th in terms of their respective market capitalisations. 

