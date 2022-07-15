Top crypto prices today (15 July): A day after the United States reported the highest inflation in 40 years, crypto markets witnessed some surprise recovery. The global cryptocurrency market cap jumped 5.42% over the last day to nearly $935 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data at the time of writing (4.37 pm, India time).

The global crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 17% to $89 billion while the total volume in DeFi was $7 billion, representing 7.89% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $67 billion, i.e. 75.29% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin (BTC) dominance declined 0.13% over the day to 42.55% while its price once again changed hands above $20,500. BTC price jumped 5.36% in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $20,838. In the last 7 days, the BTC price has decreased by 3.25

Crypto Rupee Index Change

Crypto Rupee Index (CRE8) by CoinSwitch increased by 0.8% in the last 24 hours to Rs 2441 at the time of writing. CRE8 tracks crypto market performance in INR.

Top Altcoin Prices on July 15

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price increased by around 12% to $1215 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has decreased by 0.16%. It is currently ranked as the 2nd largest crypto asset.

Binance (BNB): Binance Chain coin’s price increased 3.64% to $237 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has decreased by 0.46%. It is currently ranked as the 5th largest crypto asset.

XRP: XRP coin’s price increased by 7% to $0.3377 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has decreased by 1.04%. It is currently ranked as the 7th biggest crypto.

Solana (SOL): Solana price jumped 11.75% to $38 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has increased by nearly 3%. It is currently ranked as the 9th biggest crypto asset.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price increased by 4% to $0.4385 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 6.11%. It is currently ranked as the 8th biggest crypto asset.

Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price fell increased by 5.52% in the last 24 hours. DOGE is currently ranked 10th. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.06334.

The price of Polkadot (DOT) jumped 8.58% to $6.89. Avalanche (AVAX) price increased over 10% to $19.85 in the last 24 hours. Both DOT and AVAX are currently ranked 12th and 15th respectively on CoinMarketCap.

Polygon (MATIC) price jumped by 12.12% to $0.6957 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, MATIC’s price has increased by around 24%. It is currently ranked 18th on CoinMarketCap.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) increased 6.5% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000100. It is currently ranked 14th on CoinMarketCap. UniSwap (UNI) price jumped by 11.69% to $6.98. It is currently ranked 17th.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated in India. They are considered extremely risky for investment. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)