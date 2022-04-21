Top 10 cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin rises; Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Solana, ADA, Terra, Avax down

Top 10 crypto prices today (April 21, 2022): Most of the top 10 crypto prices, except Bitcoin, decreased slightly in the last 24 hours while the global cryptocurrency market cap increased 0.45% over the last day to $1.93 trillion. According to data on CoinMarketCap data as of today (11 am), the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased by 13.53% to $91.59 billion. The total volume on DeFi was $12.60 billion, which is 13.75% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Stable coins volume was $77.40 billion, which is 84.51% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s dominance as top crypto asset remains unchanged over the last day at around 41.12%. The most popular crypto asset was selling at $41,657. The overall Bitcoin price has increased by 0.71% in the last 7 days, according to the data on CoinMarketCap website. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin price increased by 0.46%.

On Indian exchanges, Bitcoin was selling at around Rs 33,10,781 at the time of publishing this report.

Meanwhile, prices of several other top 10 crypto assets have decreased slightly in the last 24 hours. Here’s a comparison:

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price decreased by 0.21% to $3083 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has decreased by 0.85%. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance coin’s price decreased by 0.05% to $421 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has decreased by 0.09%. It is currently ranked as fourth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price decreased by 1.90% to $0.7526 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has increased by 2.06%. It is currently ranked as 6th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana price was down 1.39% to $106.56 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has decreased by 0.16%. It is currently ranked as 7th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price increased by 0.03% to $0.9427 In the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 2.85%. It is currently ranked as 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Terra (LUNA): Terra coin’s price decreased by 1.39% to $93.76 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, LUNA price has increased by 6.11%. It is currently ranked as 8th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Avalanche (AVAX): Avalanche token’s price decreased by 0.99% to $78.69 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, AVAX price has decreased by 3.64%. It is currently ranked as 10th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Popular memecoin Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price decreased by 4.18% in the last 24 hours while Shiba Inu (SHIB) price decreased by 1.74% over the last day,.

DOGE is currently ranked 12th and SHIB 15th in terms of their respective market capitalisations. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.14 while SHIB price was $0.00002491.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated assets in India. Investing in them may lead to losses. Please consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decision in crypto)