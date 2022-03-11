Top 10 Cryptocurrency Prices Today (March 3, 2022): The prices of most of the popular crypto tokens including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Cardano and Avax dropped today

Top 10 Cryptocurrency Prices Today (March 3, 2022): The prices of most of the popular crypto tokens including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Cardano and Avax dropped today (March 3, 2022), as per Coinmarketcap data.

The continuing rise of most popular crypto asset Bitcoin, which witnessed a sharp rally of up to 25% in the last one week amid Russia-Ukraine war, slowed as investors booked profits. The prices of other popular altcoins also followed Bitcoin.

Meanwhile on Wednesday (March 2, 2022), a number of crypto assets traded at a higher price led by Bitcoin. According to experts, the price rally in Bitcoin and other crypto tokens was a result of demand from from Ukraine and Russian citizens amid the ongoing geopolitical battle between the two countries.

Following global sanctions, the trading volumes between the Russian ruble and bitcoin increased to a nine-month high.

Reports said that Ukrainians were also buying crypto like never before, amid fears that the country’s banking system “may collapse.”

Top 10 Crypto Tokens Price on March 3, 2022

Name Price (March 3, 2022) 1 Bitcoin (BTC) $43,737 2 Ethereum (ETH) $2,906 3 Tether (USDT) $1.00 4 Binance (BNB) $407.48 5 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 6 Ripple (XRP) $0.08 7 Terra (LUNA) $92.70 8 Solana (SOL) $100.15 9 Cardano (ADA) $0.93 10 Avalanche (Avax) $82.92 *source: coinmarketcap

Commenting on the price trends, Kunal Jagdale, Founder, BitsAir Exchange, said: “After a strong 25 percent rally in the last one month, Bitcoin’s rise came to a halt as the digital token market saw some profit booking. Also, Federal Reserve’s chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before the US Congress has dampened the sentiments.”

“The growing tension in the Eastern Europe has plagued the market and investors lapped up digital tokens at decent prices. However, the ongoing saga will sadden the global economy, fueling the inflation to rise further as the commodities are commanding unprecedented premium. It will impact the emerging markets and cryptos are no exception,” he added.

