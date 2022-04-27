Cryptocurrency Prices Today in India (April 27, 2022): Most of the top 10 cryptos, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance, XRP, Solana, Cardano, Avalanche and Terra lost value in the last 24 hours while the global cryptocurrency market cap crashed by over 6 over the last day to $1.76 trillion. According to data on CoinMarketCap data as of today (6.37 am), the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased by 5.32% to $94.24 billion. The total volume on DeFi was $11.33 billion, which is 12.03% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Stable coins volume was $79.57 billion, which is 84.43% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s dominance as top crypto asset remains unchanged over the last day at around 41.2a%. The most popular crypto asset was selling at $38,0534. The overall Bitcoin price has decreased by 7.69% in the last 7 days, according to the data on CoinMarketCap website. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin price decreased by 5.956%.

On Indian exchanges, Bitcoin was selling around Rs 31,19,764 at the time of publishing this report.

Meanwhile, prices of several other top 10 crypto assets have decreased significantly in the last 24 hours. Here’s a comparison:

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price decreased by 6.63% to $2815 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has decreased by 8.61%. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance coin’s price decreased by 8.25% to $386 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has decreased by 4.94%. It is currently ranked as fourth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price decreased by 7.56% to $0.6454 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has decreased by 15.9. It is currently ranked as 6th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana price decreased by 5.44 to $95.88 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has decreased by 11.15%. It is currently ranked as 6th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price decreased by 7.459% to $0.8289 In the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 12.14%. It is currently ranked as 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Terra (LUNA): Terra coin’s price decreased by 7.78% to $88.95 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, LUNA price has decreased by 5.44%. It is currently ranked as 8th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Avalanche (AVAX): Avalanche token’s price decreased by 5.32% to $68.95 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, AVAX price has decreased by 5.31%. It is currently ranked as 10th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Popular memecoin Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price decreased by over 10% in the last 24 hours while Shiba Inu (SHIB) price decreased by 5.47% over the last day,. DOGE is currently ranked 12th and SHIB 15th in terms of their respective market capitalisations. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.1379 while SHIB price was $0.00002317.