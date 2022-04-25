Top 10 crypto prices today (April 25, 2022): Most of the top 10 cryptos, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, Avalanche, Terra and Binance lost value in the last 24 hours while the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased by 2.03% over the last day to $1.81 trillion. According to data on CoinMarketCap data as of today (9.46 am), the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased by 27.63% to $69.20 billion. The total volume on DeFi was $7.78 billion, which is 11.25% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Stable coins volume was $52.28 billion, which is 75.54% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s dominance as top crypto asset remains unchanged over the last day at around 41.22%. The most popular crypto asset was selling at $39,234. The overall Bitcoin price has decreased by 1 % in the last 7 days, according to the data on CoinMarketCap website. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin price decreased by 1.56%.

On Indian exchanges, Bitcoin was selling around Rs 31,45,556 at the time of publishing this report.

Meanwhile, prices of several other top 10 crypto assets have decreased in the last 24 hours. Here’s a comparison:

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price decreased by 2.94% to $2869 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has decreased by 1.99%. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance coin’s price decreased by 2.40% to $395 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has decreased by 1.42%. It is currently ranked as fourth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price decreased by 3.99% to $0.6831 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has decreased by 7.91%. It is currently ranked as 6th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana price was down 3.74% to $97.91 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has decreased by 1.34%. It is currently ranked as 7th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price decreased by 2.59% to $0.8741 In the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 2.92%. It is currently ranked as 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Terra (LUNA): Terra coin’s price decreased by 1.00% to $91.08 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, LUNA price has decreased by 18.62%. It is currently ranked as 8th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Avalanche (AVAX): Avalanche token’s price decreased by 4.18% to $70.35 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, AVAX price has decreased by 3.32%. It is currently ranked as 10th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Popular memecoin Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price decreased by 4.16% in the last 24 hours while Shiba Inu (SHIB) price decreased by 3.53% over the last day,. DOGE is currently ranked 14th and SHIB 15th in terms of their respective market capitalisations. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.1289 while SHIB price was $0.00002343.