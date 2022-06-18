The prospect of jobs in Web3.0

By Guneet Kaur

The new version of the Internet called decentralized web or Web3 or a blockchain-based Internet is trending these days. Recent graduates, as well as professionals from various industries, seem really curious to find out how to land a career in Web3 and its sub-sectors, including Metaverse, Digital assets, and Non fungible tokens (NFTs).

Although there is no hard and fast rule in joining or switching to a new career, what matters is your knowledge and skills. So, anyone looking for a job in Web3 needs to acquire the necessary education or real-world expertise. That said, this article will help you grasp essential insights on how to land a career in Web3.

Learn the basics

Understanding how blockchain technology and cryptocurrency function will put you ahead of the competition. You don’t have to be an expert, simply learn the fundamentals. You can learn the basics by doing free courses on Coursera (accessible through financial aid).

Additionally, look for freely available MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses) such as the one offered by the University of Nicosia titled Introduction to Digital Currencies. The next start date is September 2022, so hurry up! Cointelegraph’s Cryptopedia articles may also help you transform from a beginner to an expert in various fields like DeFi, Metaverse, NFTs, etc.

While such courses and MOOCs are more suitable for beginners or non-developers, software engineers and blockchain developers need to learn programming languages like Solidity, Python, Rust, JavaScript, Vyper, etc. GitHub is a great place to store your projects and let others assess and authenticate them.

Get involved and improve your visibility

There are an increasing variety of ways to get involved and help companies discover you. These include meetups, conferences, mentoring programs, and events that exist globally. If you do some research, you should be able to join your first conference this month, such as ETH NYC.

Also, you can apply for a scholarship to join an 18-Week mentoring program called NFT Talents by the Frankfurt School Blockchain Center. The first cohort has already started on 7th June 2022. Stay tuned for the next one!

In addition to the above, you can also start writing blog posts on Medium so that people know that you are contributing to the Web3 space. Consistent engagement on CryptoTwitter is also an ideal way to help others discover your potential. As a developer, you can also add open-source libraries on GitHub (the ones developed by you), and contribute to other projects.

Join communities

Joining Discord, Reddit or Telegram channels of projects in the Web3 space can help you be aware of the opportunities (both paid and non-paid). And if you can add value to the project, such as finding a bug (if you are a developer) or voluntarily promoting a decentralized automated organization or DAO (if you are a marketer), don’t be surprised if you get a full-time job offer (of course, a paid one).

Look for employment openings on job sites and platforms

Relying upon someone to send you a job opportunity may not help you get your dream job. In order to be successful in your job hunt, look for open job positions at Web3-centric job boards like web3.career or cryptocurrencyjobs.io. Also, actively apply for jobs on LinkedIn and Indeed. Finally, freelancers can search for opportunities on Upwork, Fiverr, etc.

Start by applying for internships if you are a recent graduate or a beginner in this space. Something is better than nothing; remember! However, do not go for something you won’t be working on for long! Consistency is the key to becoming an expert in your area of interest.

Key takeaways

Millions of people have been empowered by blockchain technology to pick how they make a living, providing them options that never existed before. Web3 defies all of the conventional wisdom about how people earn money and spend their time. That said, remote work and getting paid in cryptocurrencies is the new normal!

As Web3 attracts the brightest minds, it will undoubtedly have a juggernaut effect, resulting in the creation of a decentralized Internet unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. Opportunities are many; you just need to leave your comfort zone and prepare yourself to land a career in Web3.

The author is technology editor, Cointelegraph