The layered structure of the blockchain architecture

“Scaling” in the blockchain refers to an increase in the system throughput rate, measured in transactions per second, as reported by Cointelegraph. Blockchain is widely adopted, its layers are used to improve network security, and recordkeeping.

In the hardware infrastructure layer, the blockchain content is stored on a server in a data center. Blockchain is a peer-to-peer computer network that computes, verifies, and orderly records transactions in a shared ledger.

Under the data layer, a blockchain’s data structure is viewed as a linked list of blocks in which transactions are ordered. In order to protect the security and integrity of the data contained in the blockchain; transactions are digitally signed. As per Cointelegraph, a private key is used to sign transactions. The signer can be identified by anyone with a public key. The data can’t be discovered because it is encrypted and also can not be tampered with again, Cointelegraph stated.

The network layer, usually used as the P2P layer, is responsible for node communication. Another name for the network layer is the propagation layer in which discovery, transaction, and block propagation are handled by the network layer.

An application layer makes up the chain code of decentralised apps (DApps). The layer is further divided into the execution layer and the application layer.

These applications’ back-end technology is the blockchain network, and they interface with it via APIs. The execution layer includes chain code, smart contracts, and underlying logic.

A transaction is approved and carried out at the semantic layer even though it passes from the application layer to the execution layer. Applications direct the execution layer, which carries out commands and maintains the determinism of the blockchain.

Whether it’s an Ethereum, Hyperledger, or another blockchain, the consensus layer is the most important and required layer. The blocks are ordered, validated, and guaranteed to be in the correct sequence by the consensus layer.

