The exchange’s new disclosure does not mean firm faces bankruptcy risk; Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong

Brian Armstrong, CEO, Coinbase, has said in a statement that the firm’s latest quarterly filing was made to meet a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requirement. He further stated that it wasn’t related to a firm facing a bankruptcy risk.

“We have no risk of bankruptcy,” Armstrong said, in a tweet after the disclosure.

According to the firm, in the event of bankruptcy, crypto assets held by the exchange could be considered property of the bankruptcy proceedings and customers could be treated as general unsecured creditors. “Our disclosure might lead customers to believe that keeping their coins on the platform would be considered risky, which would in turn impact their financial position,” the firm said.

As per reports, conbase’s shares plunged 15% in extended trade on May 10, 2022. Additionally, the exchange missed estimates for Q1 revenue and posted a loss.

Armstrong claimed that the exchange would take further steps to ensure it offered protection for its retail customers. “We should have updated our retail terms sooner, and we didn’t communicate proactively when this risk disclosure was added,” he stated.

(With insights from Reuters)