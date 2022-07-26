Tezos India rolls out new launchpad to facilitate game3 development

Tezos India, a blockchain adoption entity has launched an initiative Tezos India Game Launchpad (TIGL), a platform that will assist game developers with grants, technical support, game publishing, and fundraising and supports them to launch their games on the Tezos blockchain.

Furthermore, Tezos India will support game developers by providing Ecosystem Growth Grants (EGG) worth $10,000 coupled with an opportunity to join the EGG Incubation Program with TZ APAC, the leading Asia-based blockchain adoption entity supporting the Tezos ecosystem, the company claimed.

“Web3 games will be the next big thing as it is opening new economic and creative opportunities for gamers and game developers. There is potential to unlock a $100 billion gaming market. With this initiative, Tezos India is setting the stage for a decentralized future in Gaming where massive participation is expected in times to come”, Om Malviya, president, Tezos India, said.

TIGL’s global partners such as Tezotopia, IndiGG, and others will help the game developers collaborate internationally through strategic partnerships. Selected developers also stand a chance to work with TIGL’s partner VCs for investment support and gain access to the best game launchpads.

“There is an exodus of games from Web2 to Web3.0 as industry leaders have realized the future of gaming is on the blockchain. TIGL has formed strategic partnerships with top blockchain games, gaming guilds, and venture capital firms to provide the mentoring and guidance necessary to develop top-notch blockchain games,” Amanjot Malhotra, head of growth, Tezos India, said.

According to DappRadar, the number of GameFi users witnessed a 24x increase, with users rising from 343,000 in January 2021 to 8.51 million in January 2022. Tezos India is an organisation supporting the Tezos ecosystem in the Indian sub-continent and is a grantee of the Tezos Foundation. Tezos is a self-upgradable blockchain that enables forkless upgrades with its on-chain governance system, improving accessibility and longevity for solutions built and utilized by the Tezos community.