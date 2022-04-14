Telangana government to launch state’s space-tech framework on metaverse

Telangana government will unveil its space-tech framework through the metaverse platform on April 18, 2022. Hyderabad based technology company Gamitronics has created a blockchain technology led metaverse platform PartyNite where the government’s space-tech policy will be introduced at a SpaceShip walk through event.

The space-tech policy will serve as a launchpad for Telangana to be an emerging commercial hub for space related products and services. Furthermore, the policy also aims to promote domestic production of launch vehicles, satellite systems and subsystems, ground equipment manufacturing and other facilities.

PartyNite is a Metaverse platform which is a combination of the physical and the virtual world with an immersive next level internet experience, Rajat Ojha, CEO, Gamitronics said. “One can have virtual access to the whole event not just as a viewer but also as an experience of being present live. That is the kind of user experience we are trying to create for the government representatives and the audiences who join in. I believe a spaceship setting is the best place to talk about space-tech policy,” he added.

Meanwhile, S Somnath, chairman, ISRO and KT Rama Rao, IT and Industries Minister of Telangana will be present at the launch and to interact with the audience in metaverse. The event will also feature virtual avatars of the government and civil body representatives who will be announcing and interacting on the platform.

Two spaceships are being designed for the dignitaries and the audience. The audience spaceship will allow real time chair selection and limited interaction with the dignitaries. Furthermore, the representatives on the stage spaceship will have controlled voice broadcast and a mic with whisper mode that will regulate the auditory functions during speeches and panel discussions. The event will be packed in with panel discussions and award distribution.