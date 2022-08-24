STAN to offer prize worth two lakh rupees in its Free Fire Summer Cup tournament

Free Fire Summer Cup, an ongoing squad-format Garena Free Fire tournament organised by blockchain-based Esports fan engagement startup STAN, has now entered its post qualifiers stage involving the quarter finals, semi finals and grand finals. The tournament will be held from August 25-31, 2022, and will feature a prize pool of two lakh rupees. Reportedly, more than 25,000 people across India have registered for STAN Free Fire Summer Cup since the tournament’s roll-out.

According to the blockchain-based startup, the quarter finals, semi finals and grand finals of the tournament shall be livestreamed on the YouTube channel of Platinum Esports. In these upcoming stages, 36 qualified teams from the previously-held open qualifiers stage will be competing against professional Free Fire teams. The 26 invited teams claim to have a collective fan base of approximately 70 Million followers on social media platforms such as Instagram and YouTube. Some of the invited teams include Team Mafias, Orangutan Esports, Chemin Esports and TSG Army, among others. Moreover, the prize pool of STAN Free Fire Summer Cup will be distributed amongst the top five ranked teams of the tournament, as well as the most valuable player (MVP) and the best underdog team, who will be rewarded with cash prizes of Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively. During the tournament’s livestream, multiple giveaways will be conducted and corresponding rewards will be given out to the viewers. Additionally, STAN users will be able to predict the winner and the MVP of the upcoming Summer Cup matches by using STAN’s ‘Predict and Win’ in-application feature in order to get an opportunity to win gaming gears.

As stated by Nauman Mulla, co-founder and COO, STAN, the STAN Free Fire Summer Cup aims to take engagement to a new level for emerging players to compete at the highest levels and against their favourite teams. “We look forward to the gameplay in the upcoming stages of this tournament, especially in the ones involving the battle between professional teams versus amateur teams,” he added.

