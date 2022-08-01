STAN enters NFT partnership with FreeFire creators; launches ‘NFT waitlist’

Bengaluru-headquartered blockchain-based esports fan engagement platform STAN has entered into NFT partnerships with several FreeFire creators in India such as PVS Gaming, and MADHU PENNEM GAMING, among others.

Furthermore, STAN has rolled out an in-app non-fungible token NFT waitlist for its users, with the objective of providing the creators’ fans an early opportunity to own their NFTs, even before they are launched! By registering themselves for the NFT waitlist in-app and thus joining the waitlist, STAN users have the opportunity to get access to various perks such as early access to the purchase of NFTs and collectibles of creators, discounted sales on NFTs and collectibles, winning free NFTs and collectibles, and so on, the company informed.

“We at STAN are delighted and glad to collaborate with some of the leading names in the FreeFire creators’ ecosystem, with the aim to launch their NFTs on our app and thereby enable seamless fan engagement for them over the long-term. Some of the perks for the fans that may come with owning NFTs include Instagram shout-outs and live sessions, creator’s guild access, talk shows with the creators, play a match, and real-life meetups, among others. We believe this will go a long way in bolstering STAN’s mission of empowering fans and bringing them closer to their favorite creators by using NFTs and other types of digital assets,” Nauman Mulla, co-founder, (chief operating officer) COO, STAN, said.

STAN is a platform that allows users to collect, play, and trade the collectibles, NFTs of their favorite esports players, and content creators, via which they will win various perks and rewards. Meanwhile, STAN has also already inked NFT-related partnerships with multiple leading Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) creators.

Even though STAN’s platform is built on top of the polygon blockchain, it enables engagement for its users through fun gamified loopable layers on the platform, which are made accessible to non-crypto native users through abstraction, low gas, and fast processing of transactions all while tapping into the Web3.0 economy, company stated.