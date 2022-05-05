Stablecoin UST saw maximum market growth in Q1, CY22: Report

After overtaking DAI as the fourth largest stablecoin in December of CY2021, Terra USD’s (UST) market growth was the most among other stablecoins for Q1 of CY2022, as stated by the CoinGecko report. Additionally, UST’s market capitalisation grew by 61% and has reached $16.3 billion, whereas DAI’s market cap saw an increase of 3%.

The data from the report stated that stablecoin issuers saw an increase in the cryptocurrency’s usage. Partially collateralised stablecoin FRAX’s market capitalisation increased by 49% in Q1, CY22, reaching $2.7 billion.

Decentralised protocol Anchor led to a strong UST adoption due to its lending interest rates of 20%. The report showed $12 billion worth of UST deposited to Anchor on April 1, 2022. Terra has expanded UST to other blockchains such as Solana, Avalanche and Polygon, through decentralised finance (DeFi) partnerships and collaborations. Towards the end of Q4, CY22, Terra had about $32 billion as total value locked (TVL), which represented an increase by 51.6% from Q4, CY21. Other protocols to gather interest were decentralised exchange (DEX) Astroport, borrowing and lending platform Mars and tokenised yield Prism, as per the report.

Insights from the report stated that non-profit organisation Luna Foundation Guard (LFG), became one of the largest holders of bitcoins, followed by Tesla and MicroStrategy. Additionally, it raised a billion dollars through the sale of its LUNA tokens to private investors. Proceeds from the sale were used to purchase bitcoins to establish a reserve. Aiming to use the reserve for protecting the value of UST during volatile market conditions, the foundation has increased the reserves to $3 million.

(With insights from the CoinGecko Report, 2022)